The Best Flavored Whiskeys For Winter 2019

In the world of flavored whiskeys, there are definitely more duds than diamonds. That’s because whiskey on its own is already pretty great. In general, adding any flavoring isn’t really going to enhance the experience. If anything, you’re going to end up with a sugary, candied-version of the whiskeys you know and love. Who needs that BS in 2020? That being said, though there are a lot of missteps in the world of whiskey flavoring, there are actually a few worth trying. As Taylor Scoma, manager of Stacked in Portland, Oregon, says: “Finding a great flavored whiskey can be tough.” With so many overhyped and over-sugared entrants in the field, we decided that an expert opinion or two was in order. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to flavored whiskeys for sipping and mixing.