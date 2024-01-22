flight deals, flight deals of the week
Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week

by: Uproxx authors

Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, January 28th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price using some of these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you on the road!

Departing New York City, NY

Knoxville, TN
January 26th-29th
Allegiant Air
Price: $173
Indianapolis, IN
January 25th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $177
Asheville, NC
January 25th-28th
Allegiant Air
Price: $179
Philadelphia, PA
January 25th-29th
United Airlines
Price: $209
Detroit, MI
January 27th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $144
Nassau, Bahamas
January 26th-February 2nd
Delta Airlines
Price: $236
San Salvador, El Salvador
January 22nd-29th
United Airlines
Price: $269
San Jose, Costa Rica
January 22nd-29th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $372
Departing Chicago, IL

Owensboro, KY
January 25th-29th
Contour Airlines
Price: $111
Denver, CO
January 27th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Marion, IL
January 26th-29th
Contour Airlines
Price: $211
Charlotte, NC
January 26th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $274
Knoxville, TN
January 24th-30th
United Airlines
Price: $254
Cozumel, Mexico
January 27th-February 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $173
San Juan, Puerto Rico
January 23rd-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $198
Mexico City, Mexico
January 24th-February 1st
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $263
Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
Atlanta, GA
January 27th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $58
Washington, D.C.
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $74
Baltimore, MD
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $74
Philadelphia, PA
January 27th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $79
New Orleans, LA
January 26th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $197
Nassau, Bahamas
January 22nd-30th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
January 23rd-31st
American Airlines
Price: $263
Cancun, Mexico
January 23rd-31st
American Airlines
Price: $221
Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
Minneapolis, MN
January 27th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $75
Salt Lake City, UT
January 26th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $96
Portland, OR
January 24th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $72
Seattle, WA
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $105
Chicago, IL
January 26th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $158
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
January 25th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $249
Cancun, Mexico
January 25th-February 1st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $228
Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
Las Vegas, NV
January 25th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $93
San Bernardino, CA
January 25th-29th
Breeze Airways
Price: $125
Denver, CO
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $147
Phoenix, AZ
January 25th-26th
American Airlines
Price: $210
Ontario, Canada
January 26th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $250
Kahului, Hawaii
January 24th-30th
Hawaiian Airlines
Price: $273
Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
San Francisco, CA
January 25th-30th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $91
Oakland, CA
January 25th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $135
Fort Lauderdale, FL
January 28th-31st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $145
San Antonio, TX
January 26th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $170
San Diego, CA
January 26th-28th
United Airlines
Price: $239
Tokyo, Japan
January 24th-February 1st
ZIPAIR Tokyo Airlines
Price: $433
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
January 22nd-30th
Delta Airlines + Aeromexico Airlines
Price: $251
Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
Phoenix, AZ
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $83
Las Vegas, NV
January 28th-31st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $127
Denver, CO
January 27th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Philadelphia, PA
January 25th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $156
Newark, NJ
January 27th-30th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $174
Guatemala City, Guatemala
January 23rd-31st
United Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $129
Cancun, Mexico
January 23rd-30th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $183
Mexico City, Mexico
January 24th-31st
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $209
Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
Houston, TX
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $81
San Diego, CA
January 27th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $86
Dallas, TX
January 27th-29th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $104
Denver, CO
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $127
San Jose, CA
January 25th-28th
American Airlines
Price: $139
Kauai, Hawaii
January 24th-31st
American Airlines
Price: $491
Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
Fort Myers, FL
January 25th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $69
Fort Lauderdale, FL
January 28th-31st
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $79
Nashville, TN
January 25th-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $187
Houston, TX
January 28th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $193
Cancun, Mexico
January 26th-31st
American Airlines
Price: $221
San Juan, Puerto Rico
January 24th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $169
