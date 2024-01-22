Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, January 28th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price using some of these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you on the road!
Departing New York City, NY
Knoxville, TN
January 26th-29th
Allegiant Air
Price: $173
Book Here
Indianapolis, IN
January 25th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here
Asheville, NC
January 25th-28th
Allegiant Air
Price: $179
Book Here
Philadelphia, PA
January 25th-29th
United Airlines
Price: $209
Book Here
Detroit, MI
January 27th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $144
Book Here
Nassau, Bahamas
January 26th-February 2nd
Delta Airlines
Price: $236
Book Here
San Salvador, El Salvador
January 22nd-29th
United Airlines
Price: $269
Book Here
San Jose, Costa Rica
January 22nd-29th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $372
Book Here
Departing Chicago, IL
Owensboro, KY
January 25th-29th
Contour Airlines
Price: $111
Book Here
Denver, CO
January 27th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here
Marion, IL
January 26th-29th
Contour Airlines
Price: $211
Book Here
Charlotte, NC
January 26th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $274
Book Here
Knoxville, TN
January 24th-30th
United Airlines
Price: $254
Book Here
Cozumel, Mexico
January 27th-February 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $173
Book Here
San Juan, Puerto Rico
January 23rd-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $198
Book Here
Mexico City, Mexico
January 24th-February 1st
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $263
Book Here
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
January 27th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $58
Book Here
Washington, D.C.
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $74
Book Here
Baltimore, MD
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $74
Book Here
Philadelphia, PA
January 27th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $79
Book Here
New Orleans, LA
January 26th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $197
Book Here
Nassau, Bahamas
January 22nd-30th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
January 23rd-31st
American Airlines
Price: $263
Book Here
Cancun, Mexico
January 23rd-31st
American Airlines
Price: $221
Book Here
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
January 27th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $75
Book Here
Salt Lake City, UT
January 26th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $96
Book Here
Portland, OR
January 24th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $72
Book Here
Seattle, WA
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $105
Book Here
Chicago, IL
January 26th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $158
Book Here
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
January 25th-30th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $249
Book Here
Cancun, Mexico
January 25th-February 1st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $228
Book Here
Departing San Francisco, CA
Las Vegas, NV
January 25th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $93
Book Here
San Bernardino, CA
January 25th-29th
Breeze Airways
Price: $125
Book Here
Denver, CO
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $147
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
January 25th-26th
American Airlines
Price: $210
Book Here
Ontario, Canada
January 26th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $250
Book Here
Kahului, Hawaii
January 24th-30th
Hawaiian Airlines
Price: $273
Book Here
Departing Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
January 25th-30th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here
Oakland, CA
January 25th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $135
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
January 28th-31st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $145
Book Here
San Antonio, TX
January 26th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $170
Book Here
San Diego, CA
January 26th-28th
United Airlines
Price: $239
Book Here
Tokyo, Japan
January 24th-February 1st
ZIPAIR Tokyo Airlines
Price: $433
Book Here
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
January 22nd-30th
Delta Airlines + Aeromexico Airlines
Price: $251
Book Here
Departing Houston, TX
Phoenix, AZ
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $83
Book Here
Las Vegas, NV
January 28th-31st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $127
Book Here
Denver, CO
January 27th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here
Philadelphia, PA
January 25th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $156
Book Here
Newark, NJ
January 27th-30th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $174
Book Here
Guatemala City, Guatemala
January 23rd-31st
United Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $129
Book Here
Cancun, Mexico
January 23rd-30th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here
Mexico City, Mexico
January 24th-31st
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $209
Book Here
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Houston, TX
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $81
Book Here
San Diego, CA
January 27th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $86
Book Here
Dallas, TX
January 27th-29th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $104
Book Here
Denver, CO
January 27th-29th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $127
Book Here
San Jose, CA
January 25th-28th
American Airlines
Price: $139
Book Here
Kauai, Hawaii
January 24th-31st
American Airlines
Price: $491
Book Here
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Fort Myers, FL
January 25th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $69
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
January 28th-31st
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $79
Book Here
Nashville, TN
January 25th-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $187
Book Here
Houston, TX
January 28th-29th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $193
Book Here
Cancun, Mexico
January 26th-31st
American Airlines
Price: $221
Book Here
San Juan, Puerto Rico
January 24th-31st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $169
Book Here