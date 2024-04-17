flight deals
MERLE COOPER/UPROXX
Life

Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: April 15-21, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

With spring in full force, now is the time to travel. Don’t just take our word for it, but also the dozens of travel writers and experts who outlined the must-visit destinations, food spots, and hotels for the spring and summer seasons.

While travel (like all things) does cost money (!!!), it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, financial therapist Nathan Astle has explained how to actually hack your mind into avoiding overspending. That, along with these travel budget hacks and using travel points and credit card rewards to lessen the cost of travel will help you budget better for the year ahead.

If you need a little more push, we’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States that you can buy today. Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, April 21st. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

new york city, flight deals
EMILIANO BAR

Charlotte, NC
April 17th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $60
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

chicago, flight deals
PEDRO LASTRA

Denver, CO

April 17th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $83
Book Here

Minneapolis, MN

April 19th-22nd
Sun Country Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here

Atlanta, GA

April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $105
Book Here

Mexico City, Mexico

April 16th-19th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $236
Book Here

Quito, Ecuador

April 19th-26th
United Airlines, *one stop each way
Price: $392
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
ANTONIO CUELLAR

Atlanta, GA

April 20th-24th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Book Here

San Juan, Puerto Rico

April 21st-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $111
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico

April 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $185
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
ACTON CRAWFORD

Salt Lake City, UT

April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $67
Book Here

Chicago, IL

April 20th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $73
Book Here

Seattle, WA

April 20th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $88
Book Here

Sioux Falls, ND

April 20th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
JOSHUA SORTINO

Phoenix, AZ

April 21st-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $73
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV

April 21st-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
JAKE BLUCKER

Las Vegas, NV

April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $46
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ

April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $58
Book Here

Dallas, TX

April 20th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here

San José del Cabo, Mexico

April 20th-24th
United Airlines + Delta Airlines
Price: $268
Book Here

Tokyo, Japan

April 16th-23rd
United Airlines + ANA Airlines
Price: $827
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
KEVIN HERNANDEZ

Phoenix, AZ

April 20th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $98
Book Here

Denver, CO

April 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Book Here

San José, Costa Rica

April 19th-26th
United Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $141
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico

April 21st-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $181
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
CHRIS TINGOM

Las Vegas, NV

April 21st-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $45
Book Here

San Diego, CA

April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $58
Book Here

Los Angeles, CA

April 16th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Book Here

San Francisco, CA

April 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $102
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
ACTION VANCE

Cleveland, OH

April 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $57
Book Here

Boston, MA

April 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Book Here

Charlotte, NC

April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $81
Book Here

Miami, FL

April 20th-23rd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here

Nashville, TN

April 21st-24th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $120
Book Here

Travel Guides
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: Escape Winter With A Wellness-Focused Getaway At This Art-Inspired Arizona Resort
by: Uproxx authors
Gorilla Trekking, Safaris, And The Trip Of A Lifetime: A First Timer’s Guide To Rwanda, Africa
by: Uproxx authors
The Uproxx Guide To Traveling For Free — From Volunteering To House Sitting
by: Uproxx authors
×