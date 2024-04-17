With spring in full force, now is the time to travel. Don’t just take our word for it, but also the dozens of travel writers and experts who outlined the must-visit destinations, food spots, and hotels for the spring and summer seasons.

While travel (like all things) does cost money (!!!), it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, financial therapist Nathan Astle has explained how to actually hack your mind into avoiding overspending. That, along with these travel budget hacks and using travel points and credit card rewards to lessen the cost of travel will help you budget better for the year ahead.

If you need a little more push, we’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States that you can buy today. Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, April 21st. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!