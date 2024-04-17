With spring in full force, now is the time to travel. Don’t just take our word for it, but also the dozens of travel writers and experts who outlined the must-visit destinations, food spots, and hotels for the spring and summer seasons.
While travel (like all things) does cost money (!!!), it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, financial therapist Nathan Astle has explained how to actually hack your mind into avoiding overspending. That, along with these travel budget hacks and using travel points and credit card rewards to lessen the cost of travel will help you budget better for the year ahead.
If you need a little more push, we’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States that you can buy today. Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, April 21st. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.
See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Charlotte, NC
April 17th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $60
Departing Chicago, IL
Denver, CO
April 17th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $83
Minneapolis, MN
April 19th-22nd
Sun Country Airlines
Price: $97
Atlanta, GA
April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $105
Mexico City, Mexico
April 16th-19th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $236
Quito, Ecuador
April 19th-26th
United Airlines, *one stop each way
Price: $392
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
April 20th-24th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
San Juan, Puerto Rico
April 21st-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $111
Cancún, Mexico
April 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $185
Departing Denver, CO
Salt Lake City, UT
April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $67
Chicago, IL
April 20th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $73
Seattle, WA
April 20th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $88
Sioux Falls, ND
April 20th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Departing San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
April 21st-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $73
Las Vegas, NV
April 21st-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $46
Phoenix, AZ
April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $58
Dallas, TX
April 20th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $117
San José del Cabo, Mexico
April 20th-24th
United Airlines + Delta Airlines
Price: $268
Tokyo, Japan
April 16th-23rd
United Airlines + ANA Airlines
Price: $827
Departing Houston, TX
Phoenix, AZ
April 20th-24th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $98
Denver, CO
April 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
San José, Costa Rica
April 19th-26th
United Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $141
Cancún, Mexico
April 21st-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $181
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
April 21st-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $45
San Diego, CA
April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $58
Los Angeles, CA
April 16th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
San Francisco, CA
April 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $102
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Cleveland, OH
April 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $57
Boston, MA
April 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Charlotte, NC
April 20th-23rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $81
Miami, FL
April 20th-23rd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Nashville, TN
April 21st-24th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $120
