Chloe Caldwell (@bychloecaldwell): Fly Tiny Airlines View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSX (@flyjsx) This is a money-saving tip for luxury travelers who want to live that G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S first-class lifestyle without actually spending the big bucks. Instead of a classic business class airline tickets, consider flying with a semi-private airline, such as JSX. Flights start at just $199 one-way, which completely surprised me considering that’s less than many coach major airline tickets. The convenience of this flight type is the best part. With JSX, for instance, you can valet your vehicle and arrive just 20 minutes before your flight to breeze through a crowd-free security process. Once you’re on the flight, you get a spacious seat (there are no middle seats) as well as complimentary cocktails and snacks, so you’re saving extra cash by avoiding overpriced airport food. Not to mention the free wifi! Will this “hack” always save you money? No. But in cases where the price is right, the time savings and other elements will make a big impact while feeling luxe. Ed Olebe (@edolebe): Make Your Credit Card Rewards Work For You 2024 is set to be a record year for travelers and, as the recent Loud Budgeting trend has shown us, some consumers are more willing to cut back on spontaneous, out-of-budget expenses in favor of spending those dollars on more valuable experiences such as travel. One of the easiest tips to stay within budget and make those experiences a reality is simply to make your credit card rewards work for you. Using your credit card for everyday expenses can help you earn points or cash back that can be redeemed to get you closer to making your dream trip a reality, from flights and upgraded hotel stays to rental car reservations and unique experiences at your destination. Last year, Chase cardmembers redeemed more than $2 billion worth of Ultimate Rewards points on air travel, and we expect to see it grow. And don’t forget that either purchasing or redeeming rewards for a vacation with your Chase credit card gives you added benefits like trip delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement that can offer the ultimate peace of mind – especially when traveling internationally.

Jessica Kelly (@adventures.are.waiting): Buy From Local Markets & Street Food Vendors View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Kelly ✈ Travel Journalist and Photographer (@adventures.are.waiting) My favorite budget travel hack by far, especially when solo traveling, is to hit up all the local markets and street food vendors. Having done quite a mix of luxury, adventure, wildlife, and culinary travel, I’ve experienced all the lows and highs and can tell you that sometimes the food from a street vendor who knows what they’re doing is truly better than a sit-down, seven-course meal. I’d trade a caviar bump and a glass of champagne for the creamy AF pad thai I had at a floating market in Bangkok, Thailand for 40 baht ($1.12) any day, and I’m still dreaming about the bao buns and chili crab I had in Singapore. So good and so inexpensive! Some of the Hawker Center vendors in Southeast Asia have Michelin stars for a reason. They’re simply the best! Emilia Salomão (@blackgermantraveler): Stay In The Neighborhoods Where The Locals Live View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emília |Solo & Budget Travel | Lifestyle & UGC Content Creator ✨ (@blackgermantraveler) A lot of countries have lower income and cost of living than Germany, my home country. So, when I travel, I try to stay and go where the locals go and spend money like they do. So, my best budget travel tip is to stay in the neighborhoods where the locals live. It’s most of the time cheaper than tourist areas, and you often get more value for your money. While you could stay in your own room with a bathroom in the local area, in a tourist area with the same amount of money you would get like… a bed in an 8-bed dorm in a hostel. Plus, staying where the locals are allows you to experience the country and culture differently and see unique perspectives. The locals know the best places to visit, things to do, and where to eat. Just make sure the area where you choose to stay is safe and trust your instincts. Also, don’t walk around showing your valuables, and respect the local culture. Bonus: When you stay where the locals are you make more authentic travel experiences, spend less money and maybe find friends for life from different parts of the world.

Olivia (@olivia.isoutofoffice): Rent A Camper https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyt2vqRvPwc/ As budget travelers we always squeeze the most out of every trip, exploring as much as we possibly can while sticking to a tight budget. Although we can almost always find a good deal on accommodations, renting a car on every trip significantly increases the cost of our travels. On a recent vacation, we approached this problem from a different perspective and decided to try renting a converted campervan. This allowed us to combine our two biggest expenses, transportation and accommodations. Staying in the campervan brought extra adventure to our trip, and added flexibility to our itinerary. Without hotel bookings to worry about we were free to come and go as we pleased and were able to change our plans on a whim. By utilizing the included cookware and propane stove we could make very inexpensive meals as another way to save money on our adventure. Not only did we save a considerable amount of money by staying in a campervan, we made the best memories! Melanie Gordon (@livinginflowco): Use Public Transportation View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie ✢ Travel & Retreats (@livinginflowco) There are a million nifty budget travel hacks, so we’re taking it back to basics: use public transportation. It may not be the most glamorous experience, but you’ll get from point “A” to point “B” for cheap and get a taste of the local vibe while you’re en route. In many cases, the bus or train is cheap enough to pay in coins, which means it was free, right? Travel math. Plus, taking the bus instead of ordering an Uber – yes, even an Uber Green – is giving you some good travel karma. Let’s do it for the wallet and the planet. Deal? Deal.

Emily Hart (@emilyventures): Understand Your Credit Card Benefits And Use Them As a – very – frequent traveler, I am a hawk when utilizing my credit card benefits. I use a couple of cards in conjunction, taking time to ensure I am utilizing all the available benefits. I save on travel insurance (much is included with one of my cards), baggage fees (included), airport lounge access (yep, you guessed it), upgrades and credits at some hotels, hundreds of dollars of airline credit per year, cashback offers, and Uber credits. Of course, some hefty annual fees accompany these cards, but I’ve found that I’ve made back the fee and at least double it each year in travel benefits. Besides benefits, of course, there are points! Using my cards for everything – and paying them in full each month – has netted me thousands of points for airfare hotels and helped me achieve airline status, which has netted me even more money-saving benefits. Vivian Tu (@your.richbff): Travel During Shoulder Seasons Try and travel during the shoulder seasons. When booking for peak seasons, it’s going to be very busy full of tourists, and expensive. Everyone wants to go on vacation but if you are a single person, you can request a break whenever. Travel right before or after the holidays. Early December is a key sweet spot, as people are getting back from Thanksgiving and staying put until Christmas. You can score some great deals on cool places this way.