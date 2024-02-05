flight deals, flight deals of the week
MERLE COOPER/UPROXX
Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: February 5th-11th

Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 11th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

EMILIANO BAR

Knoxville, TN
February 9th-12th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $184
Pittsburgh, PA
February 10th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $127
Chicago, IL
February 10th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $184
Nassau, Bahamas
February 6th-11th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $236
Guatemala City, Guatemala
February 10th-14th
JetBlue Airlines + Avianca Airlines
Price: $260
San Salvador, El Salvador
February 8th-14th
Avianca Airlines
Price: $317
Departing Chicago, IL

PEDRO LASTRA

Orlando, FL
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $192
New York, NY
February 10th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $174
Denver, CO
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $225
Los Angeles, CA
February 11th-14th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $236
Cancún, Mexico
February 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $172
Departing Miami, FL

ANTONIO CUELLAR

Atlanta, GA
February 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $109
Nashville, TN
February 8th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $165
Nassau, Bahamas
February 7th-11th
American Airlines
Price: $264
London, England
February 10th-20th
Norse Atlantic Airways
Price: $327
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
February 10th-17th
LATAM Airlines
Price: $259
Paris, France
February 10th-19th
Norse Atlantic Airways
Price: $505
Departing Denver, CO

ACTON CRAWFORD

Salt Lake City, UT
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Minneapolis, MN
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $76
Portland, OR
February 9th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Cincinnati, OH
February 10th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $112
Phoenix, AZ
February 11th-14th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Cancún, Mexico
February 7th-14th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $236
Departing San Francisco, CA

JOSHUA SORTINO

Los Angeles, CA
February 7th-10th
American Airlines
Price: $124
Las Vegas, NV
February 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $152
Phoenix, AZ
February 7th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $178
Kahului, Hawaii
February 8th-15th
United Airlines
Price: $273
Taipei City, Taiwan
February 8th-14th
United Airlines
Price: $848
Departing Los Angeles, CA

JAKE BLUCKER

Las Vegas, NV
February 8th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $72
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 10th-17th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $135
Honolulu, HI
February 7th-14th
United Airlines
Price: $271
Tokyo, Japan
February 7th-14th
ZIPAIR Tokyo Airlines
Price: $666
Departing Houston, TX

KEVIN HERNANDEZ

Atlanta, GA
February 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Tampa, FL
February 10th-14th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $142
Newark, NJ
February 8th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $218
Cancún, Mexico
February 10th-12th
United Airlines
Price: $232
Mexico City, Mexico
February 9th-14th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $230
Departing Phoenix, AZ

CHRIS TINGOM

Salt Lake City, UT
February 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $99
San Diego, CA
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $171
Newark, NJ
February 9th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $186
Denver, CO
February 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $234
Departing Philadelphia, PA

ACTION VANCE

Miami, FL
February 10th-14th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $99
Atlanta, GA
February 7th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $195
San Juan, Puerto Rico
February 5th-9th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $231
Raleigh, NC
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $295
Cancún, Mexico
February 6th-12th
American Airlines
Price: $222
