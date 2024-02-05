Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 11th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Knoxville, TN
February 9th-12th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $184
Book Here
Pittsburgh, PA
February 10th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $127
Book Here
Chicago, IL
February 10th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $184
Book Here
Nassau, Bahamas
February 6th-11th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $236
Book Here
Guatemala City, Guatemala
February 10th-14th
JetBlue Airlines + Avianca Airlines
Price: $260
Book Here
San Salvador, El Salvador
February 8th-14th
Avianca Airlines
Price: $317
Book Here
Departing Chicago, IL
Orlando, FL
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $192
Book Here
New York, NY
February 10th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $174
Book Here
Denver, CO
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $225
Book Here
Los Angeles, CA
February 11th-14th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $236
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $172
Book Here
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
February 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $109
Book Here
Nashville, TN
February 8th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $165
Book Here
Nassau, Bahamas
February 7th-11th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here
London, England
February 10th-20th
Norse Atlantic Airways
Price: $327
Book Here
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
February 10th-17th
LATAM Airlines
Price: $259
Book Here
Paris, France
February 10th-19th
Norse Atlantic Airways
Price: $505
Book Here
Departing Denver, CO
Salt Lake City, UT
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Book Here
Minneapolis, MN
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $76
Book Here
Portland, OR
February 9th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here
Cincinnati, OH
February 10th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $112
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
February 11th-14th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 7th-14th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $236
Book Here
Departing San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
February 7th-10th
American Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here
Las Vegas, NV
February 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $152
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
February 7th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $178
Book Here
Kahului, Hawaii
February 8th-15th
United Airlines
Price: $273
Book Here
Taipei City, Taiwan
February 8th-14th
United Airlines
Price: $848
Book Here
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
February 8th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $72
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 10th-17th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $135
Book Here
Honolulu, HI
February 7th-14th
United Airlines
Price: $271
Book Here
Tokyo, Japan
February 7th-14th
ZIPAIR Tokyo Airlines
Price: $666
Book Here
Departing Houston, TX
Atlanta, GA
February 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here
Tampa, FL
February 10th-14th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $142
Book Here
Newark, NJ
February 8th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $218
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 10th-12th
United Airlines
Price: $232
Book Here
Mexico City, Mexico
February 9th-14th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $230
Book Here
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Salt Lake City, UT
February 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $99
Book Here
San Diego, CA
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $171
Book Here
Newark, NJ
February 9th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $186
Book Here
Denver, CO
February 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $234
Book Here
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
February 10th-14th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $99
Book Here
Atlanta, GA
February 7th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $195
Book Here
San Juan, Puerto Rico
February 5th-9th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $231
Book Here
Raleigh, NC
February 10th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $295
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 6th-12th
American Airlines
Price: $222
Book Here