Life

Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: January 29th-February 4th

by: Uproxx authors

Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 4th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price using some of these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you on the road!

Departing New York City, NY

Atlanta, GA
January 30th-February 4th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $133
Book Here

Pittsburgh, PA
February 1st-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $104
Book Here

Myrtle Beach, SC
February 1st-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $130
Book Here

Detroit, MI
February 1st-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Buffalo, NY
February 1st-5th
Delta Airlines
Price: $202
Book Here

San Salvador, El Salvador
January 29th-February 3rd
United Airlines
Price: $173
Book Here

Bogota, Columbia
January 29th-February 2nd
Avianca Airlines
Price: $542
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

Atlanta, GA
February 1st-3rd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $132
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 2nd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $122
Book Here

Los Angeles, CA
February 2nd-6th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $158
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV
February 3rd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $331
Book Here

Charlotte, NC
January 31st-February 4th
United Airlines
Price: $377
Book Here

Punta Canta, Dominican Republic
February 2nd-8th
United Airlines + American Airlines
Price: $360
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
January 29th-February 4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $186
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

Atlanta, GA
February 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $31
Book Here

Baltimore, MD
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $85
Book Here

Nashville, TN
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $115
Book Here

Minneapolis, MN
January 31st-February 4th
Sun Country Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $279
Book Here

Nassau, Bahamas
January 30th-February 4th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

Minneapolis, MN
February 3rd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
February 4th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $69
Book Here

Portland, OR
February 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here

San Diego, CA
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $122
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $224
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

Phoenix, AZ
February 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here

Los Angeles, CA
February 3rd-6th
United Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here

Honolulu, Hawaii
February 1st-6th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $344
Book Here

Tokyo, Japan
January 31st-February 5th
ZIPAIR Tokyo Airlines
Price: $575
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

Las Vegas, NV
January 31st-February 3rd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $84
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $123
Book Here

Pittsburgh, PA
February 3rd-6th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $162
Book Here

New York, NY
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $171
Book Here

Kahului, Hawaii
January 31st-February 4th
Hawaiian Airlines
Price: $241
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 3rd-6th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $362
Book Here

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
February 2nd-6th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $270
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA
January 31st-February 2nd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
February 3rd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $123
Book Here

New York, NY
February 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $185
Book Here

Los Angeles, CA
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $240
Book Here

Mexico City, Mexico
January 30th-February 4th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $219
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 1st-4th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $233
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

San Francisco, CA
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $88
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
February 1st-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $95
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 2nd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here

Nashville, TN
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $201
Book Here

Chicago, IL
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $212
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

Miami, FL
January 31st-February 3rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $95
Book Here

Tampa, FL
January 31st-February 3rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $95
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $106
Book Here

Nashville, TN
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $147
Book Here

San Juan, Puerto Rico
January 31st-February 4th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $207
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
January 31st-February 3rd
American Airlines
Price: $221
Book Here

