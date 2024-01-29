Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 4th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price using some of these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you on the road!
Departing New York City, NY
Atlanta, GA
January 30th-February 4th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $133
Pittsburgh, PA
February 1st-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $104
Myrtle Beach, SC
February 1st-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $130
Detroit, MI
February 1st-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $108
Buffalo, NY
February 1st-5th
Delta Airlines
Price: $202
San Salvador, El Salvador
January 29th-February 3rd
United Airlines
Price: $173
Bogota, Columbia
January 29th-February 2nd
Avianca Airlines
Price: $542
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
February 1st-3rd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $132
Denver, CO
February 2nd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $122
Los Angeles, CA
February 2nd-6th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $158
Las Vegas, NV
February 3rd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $331
Charlotte, NC
January 31st-February 4th
United Airlines
Price: $377
Punta Canta, Dominican Republic
February 2nd-8th
United Airlines + American Airlines
Price: $360
Cancún, Mexico
January 29th-February 4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $186
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
February 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $31
Baltimore, MD
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $85
Nashville, TN
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $115
Minneapolis, MN
January 31st-February 4th
Sun Country Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $279
Nassau, Bahamas
January 30th-February 4th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $264
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
February 3rd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Atlanta, GA
February 4th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Salt Lake City, UT
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $69
Portland, OR
February 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $91
San Diego, CA
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $122
Cancún, Mexico
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $224
Departing San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
February 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Las Vegas, NV
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $91
Los Angeles, CA
February 3rd-6th
United Airlines
Price: $118
Honolulu, Hawaii
February 1st-6th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $344
Tokyo, Japan
January 31st-February 5th
ZIPAIR Tokyo Airlines
Price: $575
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
January 31st-February 3rd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $84
Salt Lake City, UT
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $123
Pittsburgh, PA
February 3rd-6th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $162
New York, NY
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $171
Kahului, Hawaii
January 31st-February 4th
Hawaiian Airlines
Price: $241
Cancún, Mexico
February 3rd-6th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $362
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
February 2nd-6th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $270
Departing Houston, TX
Atlanta, GA
January 31st-February 2nd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Phoenix, AZ
February 3rd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $123
New York, NY
February 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $185
Los Angeles, CA
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $240
Mexico City, Mexico
January 30th-February 4th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $219
Cancún, Mexico
February 1st-4th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $233
Departing Phoenix, AZ
San Francisco, CA
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $88
Salt Lake City, UT
February 1st-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $95
Denver, CO
February 2nd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $101
Nashville, TN
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $201
Chicago, IL
February 2nd-5th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $212
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
January 31st-February 3rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $95
Tampa, FL
January 31st-February 3rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $95
Atlanta, GA
February 3rd-6th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $106
Nashville, TN
February 2nd-5th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $147
San Juan, Puerto Rico
January 31st-February 4th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $207
Cancún, Mexico
January 31st-February 3rd
American Airlines
Price: $221
