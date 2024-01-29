Want to head out on a last-minute winter escape but unsure where to go? No need to stress. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 4th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price using some of these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you on the road!