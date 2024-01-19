I wouldn’t say Jack in the Box is a particularly delicious fast food restaurant. Much like Taco Bell, Jack in the Box serves a very specific function in the fast food universe and nails it. Up late and feel a craving for greasy indulgent deep fried food? Jack in the Box is there. Stoned out of your mind? Jack in the Box is your best friend (and they know it, see Munchie Meals). Need to sober up after a night of drinking with friends? Jack in the Box suddenly tastes better than ever. But let’s say you’re in one of those scenarios… What are you going to order when you hit up that drive-thru? That’s a harder question than it seems — Jack in the Box’s menu is pretty big. And pretty random. They’ve got onion rings, egg rolls, cheesecake, all-day breakfast, chicken teriyaki bowls, something called a “Fajita Pita,” tacos… it’s frankly too much f*cking food. So to help make your life easier we’re naming the five absolute best items to order at Jack in the Box. Order any of these five — or all five if you’re feeling especially hungry (stoned) — and we guarantee you’re going to come away from the Jack in the Box drive-thru with a good meal.

The Bacon Double Smashed Jack Why It’s Great: Let me cut to the chase — the Bacon Double Smashed Jack is by far, Jack in the Box’s best menu item. This burger just dropped this year in a soft launch and it’s already sold out, so if you’re reading this article in January, there is a high chance your local Jack in the Box won’t have it (mine still does, so there’s hope). But don’t worry! Jack in the Box is currently replenishing its stock of the patty used for the Smashed Jack and as soon as they re-up, we’ll let you know. Contrary to what the name suggests, this burger isn’t a smashed patty technically (more on that here); it’s smash-inspired. But don’t let that technicality stop you from ordering this thing, it’s delicious. The meat patties are incredibly juicy and savory, with a caramelized edge, topped with two slices of cheese, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and a heavy dose of smokey and tangy burger sauce, all sitting atop an airy and buttery brioche bun. This is one of the few menu options at JiB that you don’t have to be stoned or drunk to fall in love with, it’s that good. The Bottom Line: The Bacon Double Smashed Jack has the potential to be your favorite drive-thru burger.

Seasoned Curly Fries Why It’s Great: A crispy bite with an addicting flavor that balances onion and garlic notes with buttery potato, Jack in the Box has some truly great curly fries. Last year we blind taste-tested seasoned fries and JiB almost took the top spot (barely bested by Popeyes). But that taste test was done completely dry without sauce. Had we dipped these in BBQ, JiB easily would’ve taken the top spot. Curly Fries are a must-order at Jack in the Box. The Bottom Line: If you love crispy flavorful french fries, don’t leave the JiB drive-thru without an order of these.

Tacos Why It’s Great: Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you, we’re putting those weird greasy Jack in the Box tacos on a list of essential foods and we’re not embarrassed about it. We’ve heard it all before, yes, it’s weird that there is American cheese in a taco, yes, the lettuce is strange, and we know, it’s not beef but some weird soy meat — as much as you think bringing this stuff up to people who love these things is going to change their minds, you’re wrong. We already know, and we’re going to keep ordering these tacos. They just scratch an itch that few fast food menu items can. There is something satisfying about them, call it a guilty pleasure, call it nostalgia, but this dish just works. They’re greasy, they’re cheap, and they’re satisfying. You’re probably not going to go to JiB and just order the tacos and call it a day, but it’s a welcome addition to any meal. The Bottom Line: The quality of these tacos is questionable, but there is a reason JiB has never removed them from the menu. They’re a hit! If you know, you know.

Sourdough Jack Why It’s Great: The Sourdough Jack is a bit of a novelty in the fast food space. Its toasted yet chewy bun is unlike anything else from the big burger chains, add to that Swiss cheese (another novelty), bacon, mayo, and ketchup and you have a buttery bomb of savory and smokey flavors in every bite. If it weren’t for the Smashed Jack this would be JiB’s best burger. It begs the question: why aren’t there more sourdough burgers in the fast food space? The Bottom Line: This is the sort of unique dish you can only get at a place like Jack in the Box. The brand should always lean into this energy. Keep JiB weird!