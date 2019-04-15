Uproxx

The term “picky eater” wasn’t a commonly used one before the 1970s when it became a convenient label for children who would only swallow mac and cheese. And also, adults whose shopping list contained the same scant array of basic foodstuffs week after week. It became a bit of a pejorative, with people declaring they could never partner with someone who wouldn’t give Thai food a go. We get that. However, now, picky eaters get cut a bit of slack, so much so that some people self-define themselves as such in lieu of a personality. Yes, there are Tinder profiles proudly proclaiming users’ reluctance to put anything unusual in their mouth (which doesn’t make them seem terribly fun in bed).

But what do you call it when a person simply has a few items that make them unhappy? That’s certainly not picky. It’s a preference — one that more people usually share. For example, Hawaiian pizza, candy corn, and cilantro are always going to be contentious. In the case of cilantro, there’s even evidence that people are genetically predisposed to dislike it. So, whether a food is “good” or “bad” is usually in the eye of the beholder. And a lot of foods that people have turned their nose up at, in large numbers, are actually wonderful. We don’t just mean fruits and veggies that people won’t give a chance. There are also those foods that have fallen out of favor because they aren’t deemed healthy. Or those that folks won’t try at all because they aren’t foods that they’re used to.

To discover which eatables the food world feels are being given a bad rap, we consulted a group of chefs from across the country. They came back with a super varied list, including some real surprises. Read through their answers and hop into the comments to declare your love for a vilified food. Or why it should stay out of kitchens forever. We will do our best to support you in these trying times.

Beets and Fermented Foods

Duncan Holmes, Executive Chef of Beckon| Call in Denver, Colorado

“For starters, I would say beets get a bad rap. I’m not really sure why so many people are generally opposed to the sight and taste of beets. After that, I would probably say fermented foods generally are looked over. As a concept and way of living, fermenting is an interesting thing to explore. Fermenting used to be more of a common practice than perhaps it is now. Flavor-wise, fermented items can add incredible depth to dishes. Most specifically fermenting meats and fishes to add to vegetable dishes is really quite remarkable. Beyond that, it is possible to conceive that if fermenting food products was brought back into play a little more and more widely taught, it could potentially do a lot for us in the way of food waste (both on the commercial and personal household level).”