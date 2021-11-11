It’s no secret that bourbon can be pretty sweet. This corn-based whiskey is known for its caramel, honey, butterscotch, vanilla, and sometimes sweet oak flavors. We’ve written about spicy bourbons in the past, but today we’re turning our attention to the fruitier side of bourbon. When it comes to “fruit” flavors in bourbon, it really depends on what kind of fruit you’re smelling and tasting. Yeasts can impart bright, almost vibrant stone fruits, orchard fruits, sweet florals, berries, fresh citrus, and more. Meanwhile, the barrel (and finishing barrel) can impart darker fruity notes like dates, plums, raisins, dried berries or cherries, candied or dried citrus, and so much more. There’s a lot going on when it comes to fruit in bourbon. To find the best examples, we asked a handful of notable bartenders and bar professionals to tell us their go-to fruit-centric bourbons to drink this fall (and literally any time of year). Keep scrolling to see all of their cherry, ripe berry, dried apricot, and sweet sherry-filled selections. Widow Jane 10 Seamus Banning, bartender at The W Hotel in Philadelphia ABV: 45.5% Average Price: $80 Why This Bourbon? For fruity and rich flavors, my bourbon of choice is Widow Jane 10. The proof of the whiskey isn’t super high and it’s very approachable for any level of a whiskey drinker. The vanilla and holiday spice on your first nose amplifies the almond, cherry, and tropical fruit notes dramatically. Plus, its minerality makes for a smooth sipper this fall.

Maker’s Mark 46 Emily Franchy, bartender at Uffda Hospitality in Louisville ABV: 47% Average Price: $40 Why This Bourbon? Maker’s Mark 46 enhances the cherry notes of classic Maker’s with apple and pear. It’s perfect for fall. The extra stave finish brings out even more caramel and oak as well. Get the cask strength version for even more richness, dark fruits, and sweet woodiness. Angel’s Envy Austin Jacobs, bartender at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, California ABV: 43.3% Average Price: $50 Why This Bourbon? For fruity, rich flavors I love Angel’s Envy Bourbon. What makes them unique is they finish their bourbon in port wine barrels, so it adds notes of those complex, fruity port flavors into the bourbon. The result is delicious with a spicy citrus nose, a thicker mouthfeel than most bourbons, and some fruity flavors like apples, plums, and peaches coming through in the taste.

Four Roses Small Batch Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Bar in Yountville, California ABV: 45% Average Price: $30 Why This Bourbon? My go-to bourbon for people who are into fruity, rich flavors is Four Roses Small batch. It’s smooth and sweet with a hint of spice that would be perfect for the season (or any season for that matter). Old Grand-Dad 114 Mike Fayad, general manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah ABV: 57% Average Price: $30 Why This Bourbon? Old Granddad 114 is my favorite bourbon for daily drinking. It’s reasonably priced (when and where you can find it), great for cocktails, and packs a flavorful spicy, fruity punch that you’ll go back to again and again. Blanton’s Single Barrel Lauren Navarro, head bartender at Apothecary 330-A Cocktail Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ABV: 46.5% Average Price: $75 Why This Bourbon? Blanton’s Single Barrel is my go-to bourbon for smooth, rich, and fruity flavors. It has vanilla and caramel notes with big cherry and orchard notes too. It’s a great higher-priced introductory bourbon. Rabbit Hole Dareringer Nicholas Karel, director of bars, lounges, and beverage at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans ABV: 46.5% Average Price: $100 Why This Bourbon? This Rabbit Hole bourbon is finished in sherry casks. It has intense depth with a soft sweetness and notes of raisins and currants. It’s not overly sweet but rich, delicious, and fruity.

Horse Soldier Signature Mohamed Khald, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $65 Why This Bourbon? Horse Soldier, a local bourbon from St. Pete, is hands down one of the best bourbons. It’s carefully crafted with sweet and spicy notes of caramel, vanilla, honey, dried cherries, and nutmeg and has an undeniably smooth, mellow, and fruity finish. Eagle Rare 10 Chevy Farrell, beverage director for No Man’s Land in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ABV: 45% Average Price: $50 Why This Bourbon? Eagle Rare is an approachable expression with a solid age statement. On the first approach, toast and caramel notes take over and subtly melt into vanilla, dried fruits, and orange blossom honey finish. This bourbon is a fantastic pick for both new and seasoned drinkers alike and does a good job at highlighting fruit notes.