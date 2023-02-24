Spring is nearly here. Yes, part of the country is covered in ice, but we’re all closer to spring break than we are to last Christmas. With that in mind, let’s shake up a great spring-has-sprung cocktail — the Bee’s Knees.

This cocktail is a throwback to the days of Prohibition. It’s also a medicinal throwback with honey and lemon in the mix as a reparative elixir with botanical gin. It feels like a sunbeam in a glass. You might actually see some leaves and flowers spring forth when drinking this delicious concoction.

The best part? It’s super easy to make. This is a basic sour shaker that has three core ingredients and takes about zero skills. If you can shake and measure, you can make this. That makes this a great cocktail to shake until the sun sets on Labor Day next September. Sound good? Let’s get shaking!

