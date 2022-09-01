Rosé Sangria Is The Perfect Labor Day Drink — Here’s Our Recipe

With the last three-day weekend of summer 2022 a mere 48 hours away, it’s time to start planning your backyard brouhaha. While shaking or stirring up some cocktails might feel like a good play, you don’t want to be stuck behind a home bar all day and night. That’s where batched or premixed cocktails come in.

Friends, the time has come to make rosé sangria.

Rosé wine is all about al fresco drinking — or “day drinking” if you’re not fancy. Add in some key ingredients and a chilled bottle of rosé goes from “nice!” to “party-ready.” It also gets a little boozier and that’s kind of what you want for a backyard Labor Day Weekend drink, right?

The best part? You can prep this the day before and have everything prechilled and frozen. That means your actual time making jugs of sangria this weekend will be about 30 seconds. Seriously, it’ll probably take longer to pull the cork from the bottle than make this drink if you’re prepped.

