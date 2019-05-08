Gett

Spring Break is over, but the festival season has just begun! Now is the time for hitting the road and leaving your troubles behind in favor of experiencing the best food, drinks, art, and entertainment you can hope to find from now until summer’s end.

Summer festivals are all about wild maximalism, letting yourself free in a backdrop of wild sensory overload — the music is loud, the food is mouthwateringly decadent, and the weather is near perfect on an almost daily basis. It’s enough to make you forget that the world is seemingly on the verge of its own destruction, though we probably need to keep a close eye on all of that too.

With so many music, lifestyle, and transformative festivals out there it’s hard to narrow down the best of the best. So we’ll be highlighting the festivals we’re most psyched about across the country from now until the end of festival season. We’ll do all the hard work for you so you can just sit back, plan your itinerary, and get out on the road living your summer to the fullest.

Here are all the best festivals worth road tripping to for the month of May.

Lighting In A Bottle — May 8-13

Eric Allen

Lighting in a Bottle is the holy grail of independent lifestyle, music, and arts festivals. Showcasing all things vibey with deep a deep hippie bent, Lighting in a Bottle combines cutting edge electronic music, educational workshops, yoga classes, and demonstrations and celebrates environmental consciousness over the span of five days at Bakersfield’s Buena Vista Lake. LiB begins today, but there is still time to start driving from Cali, Nevada, or the PNW and take advantage of the weekend dates.

This year, LiB pulled together a fantastic list of some of electronic music’s best artists like Disclosure, Flying Lotus, Santigold, Toro Y Moi, and Elohim. Though LiB tends to be on the more expensive side of the spectrum when it comes to festivals on offer this year, they do offer payment plans, and the sheer amount of thought and effort that goes into this festival make it one of the best.

