Uproxx

Today’s the day to book a trip. Cheap flights, summer sales, and hotel deals are tempting us all to finally hit the open road and see a new corner of the globe. You can still book tickets to Europe for less than $200 each way this month. It’s time to jump in and collect some experiences.

Below are some of the best early summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Your best bet for a crazy cheap flight is always Secret Flying. You do have to keep an eye out for the best deals. And, fair warning, there aren’t always amazing deals in every single place at the same time. You have to shop it and strike when your destinations pop up.

This week, there’s a great cross-country flight (this fall) from Miami to San Diego and vice versa for only $158 roundtrip. That’s a steal If you’re looking to get away this summer, there’s a roundtrip from Washington, DC (BWI), to Puerto Rico for only $184. Now’s the time to help the Puerto Rican economy with your tourist dollars.

Momondo.com