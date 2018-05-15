$4 Flights And Nearly Free Vans Are In This Week’s Best Travel Deals

Uproxx/iStockphoto

This week’s best cheap flights and travel deals has some excellent opportunities. Looking to indulge in the #vanlife dream? We got $1 per day vans and campers across America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Europe. Looking to see Southeast Asia for less than a movie ticket? We’ve got $4 flights all over the region. It’s time to pull that trigger, hit the road, and start collecting experiences.

Below are some of the best early summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

WOWAIR FLIGHTS TO INDIA

Budget airlines are dominating this year and Wowair just changed the game. Starting in December, you’ll be able to fly from the USA all the way to India (New Delhi specifically) for $299 each way. Then that price then drops to $199 each way in 2019. That’s just crazy cheap to pay for travel to the other side of the globe.

It might be time to consider a mid-winter trip to the balmy streets of India. The food will be amazing, we promise.