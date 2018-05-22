This Week’s Best Flight And Travel Deals Will Have You Ready For Memorial Day

05.22.18
Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means summer prices for flights, hotels, car rentals, and tours are all going to be set to high. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t find deals. While summer travel is always more expensive, sales still abound. You just have to be vigilant on those Twitter feeds and shop the sales for the best cheap flights and travel deals.

Below are some of the best early summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

KAYAK EXPLORE

Kayak Explore is a great place to start. You can enter your home airport and see what’s cheap right now, this summer, or even into next year. The best way to use this one is to find a great price on somewhere you’d love to go and buy that ticket when it’s cheap.

Kayak.com

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying is another great option for finding amazing deals on flights. Generally, you’ll have to keep an eye out for your favorite destinations and your home city. Still, the deals run deep and right now you can get roundtrip flights to South America, India, and Europe for around $400. That’s a steal.

Momondo.com

Kayak.com

Momondo.com

