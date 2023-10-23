The Best Mezcals To Sip This Fall, According To Bartenders

While we’re sure you’re going to enjoy a dram (or seven) of your favorite bourbons, ryes, or single malt Scotch whiskies this fall, we implore you to give another spirit a chance to shine this season. When it comes to complex, sweet, and sometimes smoky fall flavors — it’s difficult to beat the appeal of a well-made mezcal.

If you’re new to Mexican spirits, you might not have a real grasp on what exactly mezcal is. It looks like tequila and (to the novice) even smells like tequila, but it’s absolutely not tequila. It is close-ish, though. Think about it like this: all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila — as any spirit made from agave falls under the latter term.

To be considered tequila, a spirit must be made with Blue Weber agave exclusively. Mezcal, on the other hand, can be made with multiple types of agave — some of the more common are tobalá, Tepeztate, and espadín. It’s also known to often feature a smoky finish — a nice sensation as the weather turns. To help us find the best mezcals for fall, we turned to the professionals, asking well-known bartenders to lend us a hand.

Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Mezcal de Leyendas Azul

Corey Hayes, general manager and beverage director at Gala & Muse Bar in Miami

ABV: 46.1%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Mezcal:

Always and forever. Mezcal de Leyenedas Azul. This western Sierra slope mezcal is by the best for the fall or anytime, Don Lupe is an absolute legend and if you don’t know this mazcalero, then you should start reading up.

Tasting Notes:

This particular mezcal has heavy mezcal notes with a beautiful citric flavor. Similar to the other agave-based spirits (if you can’t tell, I’m passionate about them), they should be sipped on the rocks.