Nashville is a music, food, and beer lover’s wonderland. The city is full of honky-tonk bars where musical legends cut their teeth. The food scene has become one of the most iconic in the American South. Those two worlds combined means there’s great beer to be had all over the city.

Below are some of our favorite entry points into Nashville’s beer scene. This was a tough one, as Nashville really does have an abundance of beer options from great craft breweries to rad beer bars, restaurants, and dives. Picking ten feels a bit like a cheat to a city that’s so full of great suds. Yet, here we are.

Hopefully, these ten spots will give you glimpse into the greatness that is Nashville’s beer scene.

Craft Brewed Bottle Shop & Tasting Room

Craft Brewed is the perfect place to start your beer-cation in Nashville. The bottle shop, taproom, and now restaurant is a beer haven, where true beer lovers go to mingle, contemplate, and sip.

The 30 odd taps are in constant rotation and focus heavily on local Tennessee brews and the best of the best from the neighboring states. The bottle and can list is deep and covers many of the greats from Nashville, the region, America, and beyond. Grab yourself come craft gumbo and glass of the good stuff then settle in for a great beer experience.