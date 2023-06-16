Part 1: The Affordable Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Under $100) Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 14 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $54

The Whisky: Glenmorangie’s 14-Year expression spends 10 years resting in used American oak casks. Those barrels are vatted and the whisky is re-barreled into Quinta Ruban port wine casks from Portugal for another four years of mellowing before batching, proofing, and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose draws you in with a sense of burnt orange layered into dark chocolate and then melted over a singed marshmallow with a hint of malted vanilla cookie tying it all together. Palate: That dark chocolate drives the palate with a hint of waxiness and woody winter spice next to whole black peppercorns, fresh tangerine, and a whisper of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Finish: The dark chocolate, woody spice, bright orange, and sharp spearmint all collide on the finish with a sense of soft malted sweetness and faint old oak staves. Bottom Line: This is one of the best-tasting single malts at this price point, full stop. This is excellent whisky and will put a smile on any whiskey-loving father’s face this Sunday. Benriach The Twelve Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $65

The Whisky: Dr. Rachel Barrie’s reimaging of BenRiach has been a stellar success. This dram is a marrying of 12-year-old malts that matured in ex-bourbon, ex-sherry, and ex-port casks before vatting, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a bold nose full of apple and pear candy, plenty of blooming heather scrub, and blueberry juice and stems with a hint of dark orange chocolate balls. Palate: The taste boils everything down to a silken palate of stewed pears with cinnamon sticks, sherry-soaked prunes, freshly milled oats, orange-infused marzipan with dark chocolate frosting, and a slight espresso bean oily bitterness. Finish: The finish creates a creamy espresso macchiato vibe that’s spiked with that dark orange chocolate note and a final hit of those stewed fruits. Bottom Line: This unpeated malt is a subtle and easy-drinking pour that goes beyond average. This is the bottle you get your pops when you want something special from Speyside that’s also 100% approachable. Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $67

The Whisky: This no-age-statement whisky has an interesting aging process. The peated whisky is aged in a combination of used barrels and re-charred barrels. Basically, they take old barrels, strip the charring, rebuild those barrels, and then re-char them to Talisker’s standards. The process adds a new layer of depth by rejuvenating the staves. The whisky from those barrels is then blended into a darker, smokier, and deeper single malt. Tasting Notes: Nose: This sip amps up the peat a tad while bringing in the brine next to a clear maltiness, honey pears, and a touch of charred wood. Palate: The smoke at play here is more akin seaside campfire while the brininess is reminiscent of oyster liquor with a dry chili spice lurking in the background. Finish: There’s a hint of the berry leftover from the Talisker 10, with a touch more peppery spice by the end. Bottom Line: This is such a subtle peated single malt that goes so deep. You feel the ocean in every sip. This is also an excellent seafood pairing whisky. So if the father in your life loves whisky and seafood, this is the play. Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years ABV: 43.4% Average Price: $74

The Whisky: This single malt hails from a tiny yet beloved Speyside distillery. The actual whisky is also made on their smallest still, nicknamed “Wee Witchie.” That juice then goes into ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks for 12 years. Finally, those whiskies are married, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is subtle yet engaging, with a nose of almost burnt toffee next to bright red berries, mild spice, hints of oak, and a bit of cedar. Palate: The palate leans into the berries by becoming jammy with more of that toffee and a mild sense of spicy tobacco arriving late. Finish: The end is long-ish with a plummy chew next to that tobacco and malty spice. Bottom Line: This is the perfect whisky nerd buy. Mortlach is small but beloved by people in the know. This one will show that you did your homework before buying a bottle for Father’s Day. Bunnahabhain Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Toiteach A Dhà ABV: 46.3% Average Price: $74

The Whisky: This smoky Islay peated malt, called “Toiteach A Dhà,” means “smoky two.” The whisky is a peated malt that’s matured in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks and then vatted with an eye cast towards the sea and all that sherry wood. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a clear sense of sweet and stewed plums with a focus on cinnamon sticks and an almost spicy smokiness. Palate: The palate shifts towards a savory fruit (think pumpkin) with flourishes of dark chocolate next to meaty dates and lightly salted sardines. Finish: The end leans back into the spicy and very briny smokiness as the malts ebb and flow between sweet and dry with a plummy texture. Bottom Line: This is classic Islay whisky from a bespoke whisky maker. This is another one that shows that you took the time to really dig into niche but delicious whiskies for this gift. Oban West Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 14 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $79

The Whisky: This is a great gateway to both Oban and scotch, in general, to have on hand. The whisky is classically made and then matured in the Oban storehouses for 14 long years — all within a stone’s throw of the sea. The whisky barrels are then blended and proofed by Oban’s tiny distillery team (only seven people work there) before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Citrus, salt, and a whisper of briny peat smoke open this one up on the nose as this sense of dry orchard fruits at the end of fall mingle with soft honey drizzled over spiced malted crackers with a hint of smoked orange saltwater taffy lurking in the background. Palate: That smoked citrus carries on as a foundation for mild winter spices as a note of honeycomb, hints of fresh pears, and plummy dried fruits with a fatty nuttiness mingle on the palate. Finish: The oaky spice and extremely mild peat smoke meet at the end with a slight malty sweetness, old pear, and the faintest whisper of dried seaweed. Bottom Line: This is a banger. It’s so soft and silken while delivering an iconic peated maltiness just kissed by the sea. Again, if you’re father is into seafood, this a great gift for pairing with oysters, crab, clams, salmon, and so much more. The GlenDronach Revival Aged 15 Years Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $88

The Whisky: Revival 15 takes its sherried nature very seriously. The juice is aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks for 15 long years. Those casks are married and this whisky is brought down to a very easy-drinking 92 proof with that soft Highland water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark berry brambles with tart and sweet fruit, stems, thorns, and even a little black dirt draw you in on the nose with a hint of walnut shell and cherry pie. Palate: The palate is a creamy-yet-bitter dark chocolate orange that leads toward a semi-savory fig countered by ripe apricot. Finish: The chocolate comes back with cinnamon spice and more dark berries and walnut at the end. Bottom Line: This is the unpeated nectar of the whisky gods. This stuff is delicious and classic with a bourbon-forward vibe. That means that you should get this if you’re buying for someone who already loves bourbon but wants to get into single malts. Lagavulin Single Islay Malt Whisky Aged 16 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $90

The Whisky: This is the most recognizable Lagavulin out there. The malts are smoked just down the road from the distillery at Port Ellen and the mash is crafted expertly by the sea at Lagavulin Distillery. The whisky then spends 16 long years mellowing in old American and Spanish oak before vatting, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Imagine a beach fire that’s using dried seaweed as fuel next to mugs of honeyed black tea and a clump of wet moss on the nose. Palate: The taste of this dram meanders through dried pipe tobacco smoke laced with hints of vanilla and tart apple while notes of briny caramel lead towards an oyster shell minerality. Finish: The finish is pure silk as the seaweed grows wetter and the smoke sweetens towards that caramel, vanilla, and apple. Bottom Line: This is a big peated malt from Islay. It’s bold yet so devilishly subtle in its build that it just keeps going and going with flavor notes. Overall, this is the bottle you get that’s sure to be beloved, especially by peated whisky stans. Highland Park Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 63.3% Average Price: $98

The Whisky: This yearly drop is part of a new line from the Orkney Island’s distillery. The whisky is a blend of single malts that are aged exclusively in old American oak that previously held sherry. The barrels are married and bottled as is, to assure you’re getting all the nuance and flavor of their malts meeting that oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of wildflowers on the nose with a rich vanilla husk that leads towards a touch of peat. Palate: The taste is surprisingly silken (for a cask strength) with rich and buttery toffee next to honeysuckle, eggnog spices and creaminess, and a small dose of orange zest as a counterpoint. Finish: The end holds onto the creaminess and spices as the peat just edges in with a whisper of resinous pine smoke. Bottom Line: This is another great bridge between dark and funky bourbon and peated Scotch malt. It’s balanced and delicious. Moreover, this really feels like it was made for the heavy bourbon fan who wants a skoosh of peat in their life. Caol Ila Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $99

The Whisky: Caol Ila is a tiny Islay distillery that is more familiar to hardcore whisky fans than the casual drinker. This expression is the distillery’s entry-point whisky that highlights the subtle peatiness, gentle aging, and the soft lapping of the sea against the distillery’s outer white walls. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a matrix of dried roses soaked in water touched by orange oils, almonds, and a trace of classic Listerine buzziness. Palate: The sip has a savoriness that feels like olive oil speckled with coarse sea salt next to a distant billow of briny smoke, all counterpointed by sweet malts and fruits. Finish: The finish sweetens the smokiness with a fruity-yet-spicy tobacco edge while the end fades towards an almost salty-sour hint of citrus. Bottom Line: This is the true whisky nerd’s whisky from Islay. Not only does getting a bottle of Caol Ila show you’ve done your homework but that you care enough to get a stellar bottle of peated malt that stands above the rest (at this price point). Part 2: The Splurge-Worthy Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Above $100)

Aberlour A’bunadh Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 56.2% Average Price: $124 The Whisky: A’bunadh (ah-boon-arh) means “the original” in Gaelic and the whisky in this Speyside bottle represents that idea for Aberlour. The whisky is matured in old Oloroso sherry casks exclusively. The whisky then goes into the bottle at cask strength, unfussed with. Tasting Notes: Nose: That sherry plumminess is evident right up top, with hints of bright orange oils, clumps of dark chocolate, honey, and nuts, and a hint of oak.

Palate: The taste shines with notes of dark, ripe cherries, prunes, more bright orange zest, dark chocolate, and a good measure of svelte vanilla. Finish: The slow finish leaves you with a creamy mouthfeel next to bitter chocolate next to sweet cherries and plums, all of which lead towards a warming spice on the tongue at the end. Bottom Line: This is the perfect bourbon lover’s malt. It’s dark and delicious with a true sense of barrel-strength bourbon with a nostalgic holiday vibe to it. If your dad likes barrel-strength bourbon, he’ll love this is what I’m getting at.

Glenmorangie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $149 The Whisky: Glenmorangie has a wide range of whiskies to choose from. The whisky in this bottle is aged for 15 years in ex-bourbon casks. Then a portion of those casks is re-barreled into sherry casks for three years. That whisky is then batched back with the rest of the bourbon barrels to create this release. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey dominates the nose with mixed nuts and dried fruits, kind of like a homemade trail mix without the M&Ms.

Palate: The taste holds onto those rich honey notes and adds in a late-fall sense of wet, falling leaves with a soft nuttiness and almost savory fruitiness (not quite a squash but not as sweet as a fig either). Finish: A very, very small whisper of cherry or applewood smoke arrives to usher in a slow finish of salted caramel, more of that bespoke trail mix, and a final note of sherried malt. Bottom Line: This unpeated malt is the whisky you get when you simply want something great. It’s so well built and delivers an absolutely classic unpeated vibe through and through.

Springbank Aged 15 Years Campbeltown Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $159 The Whisky: This is made with Springbank’s iconic mildly peated malts and then aged for 15 years in ex-sherry barrels on the tiny Kintyre Peninsula. The whisky is then blended and proofed down with local spring water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is a funky and savory nose with hints of teriyaki beef jerky next to powdery stock cubes with a hint of smoked brisket fat next to hydrogen peroxide before turning sweet with stewed prunes with a hint of cinnamon and honey.

Palate: The palate is like a marriage between a nutty and spicy Christmas cake and a low-and-slow brisket with tons of sea salt and fat and a whisper of smoke. Finish: The finish arrives with a walnut dark chocolate crumble with minor notes of old leather and fireplace ashes next to a thin line of a rocky beach after the rain. Bottom Line: This is a true insider’s buy. This also will have a little shock value to it as this whisky isn’t that easy to find (click that price link!).

Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $194 The Whisky: This is a classic single malt that also happens to hold the title of “Best Single Malt Whisky in the World” from the World Whiskies Awards. The iconic whisky is rendered in Talisker’s bespoke stills and then spends nearly two decades resting in both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry barrels, like most of the true classic single malts. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose has a light yet clear sense of ripe plums, orange oils, buttery toffee, and an almost sour apple next to a distant whiff of briny campfire smoke from one beach over.

Palate: The orange oils remain on the palate as eggnog spices peek in gently, with hints of that butter toffee driving a rich silkiness. Finish: The smoke remains in the distance as the spices warm your senses and the meaty fruit takes the edge off on the slow and satisfying fade. Bottom Line: It would be easy to go on about seafood pairings and Talisker’s subtle peatiness. But this bottle is so much more. It’s a true masterpiece of subtly. It’s delectable whisky that stands truly above. This is a “wow” bottle that’ll be cherished by true whisky lovers.

Aberfeldy Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 Years Old Finished in Tuscan Red Wine Casks ABV: 43% Average Price: $229 The Whisky: Aberfeldy’s Stephanie Macleod hand-selected Tuscan red wine casks from Bolgheri, Italy to finish this whisky. Once those barrels hit the right spot, they were vatted, proofed, and bottled as-is for this special limited release. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a cumin and chili powder essence on the nose with vanilla cream, cherry cake, spiced caramel malts, and maybe a fleeting hint of flour tortillas with a hint of lard.

Palate: The palate Leans into the spiced and sweet malts with a dash of sharp green pepper next to lime leaves before moist marzipan and vanilla cake counterpoint the spice with sweetness. Finish: The end has a soft oakiness that leads to a hint of soda bread with a mild pepperiness to the malt. Bottom Line: This is a great buy for any dad who’s super in red wine and whisky. This whisky also works wonders as a post-meal sipper thanks to that heavy red wine whisky vibe. So if your pops is a gourmand, this is the bottle to get.

The Dalmore Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $279 The Whisky: This is more than just an 18-year-old whisky. The whisky spent 14 years maturing in ex-bourbon casks. Then the whisky was filled into Matusalem sherry casks that held sherry for 30 years for four more years of maturation. The casks, from Bodega González-Byass, are exceedingly rare and impart something truly unique into this whisky. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried roses meet your nose as orange-zest bespeckled dark chocolate dances with hints of old book leather, vanilla husks, and sultanas.

Palate: The taste holds onto the orange and chocolate tightly as a nutty, peppery, syrupy vibe takes over with a light touch of oakiness. Finish: The chocolate zeroes in its bitter qualities on the end, with a little bit more vanilla sweetness and a savory counterpoint that’s kind of like saline (or wet salt). Bottom Line: This is just delicious. It doesn’t have to be Father’s Day to buy this as I truly believe every bar cart should have this on it. This is exemplary unpeated malt.

The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 21 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $319 The Whisky: This redesigned The Glenlivet is still a classic whisky. The hot juice is aged in a triple combination of first-fill Oloroso sherry, Troncais oak Cognac casks, and vintage Colheita Port casks. After 21 long years (at least), the barrels are vatted and proofed down before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Leather and winter spices lead the way on the nose with a hint of saffron-stewed pears, ripe peaches, and lush eggnog next to boiled beans with a bay leaf.

Palate: The palate leans into the peaches and pears but puts them in a pie with plenty of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg next to apricot jam and rum-raisin. Finish: The mid-palate hits a pine resin note before descending toward brandied cherries and dark chocolate with fresh ginger sharpens and a dash of cinnamon candy. Bottom Line: This is the softest bottle on the list that delivers truly quintessential unpeated Speyside whisky. It’s light and airy but still carries a big and flavorful punch.

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 19 Years Old ABV: 46.2% Average Price: $329 The Whisky: This is Ardbeg’s yearly release of special batches of 19-year-old peaty malt. The whisky is Ardbeg’s signature, heavily peated whisky that’s bottled during a “haar.” That’s a thick and briny foggy morning on Islay, which imparts that x-factor into the whisky before it goes into the bottle. Tasting Notes: Nose: A soft smokiness comes from smoldering lime leaves that lead to a hint of sour cream bespeckled with fennel seeds and wrapped up in cold-smoked salmon with a hint of pine resin and black tea in the background of the nose.

Palate: The palate has this soft and sweet hint of grilled pineapple that works the taste toward salted dark chocolate fudge, orange zest, and dried lavender with a whisper of wet granite and sea-soaked charcoal. Finish: The end has a slight sweet ash vibe that’s more fruity than peaty with a sense of seawater-soaked wood smoldering away and roasting some marshmallows. Bottom Line: If the father figure in your life loves peated whisky, this is the best option by a country mile.

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky PortWood Aged 21 Years ABV: 47.6% Average Price: $349 The Whisky: This masterfully crafted expression from The Balvenie takes some serious time. The whisky is initially aged for 21 years in ex-bourbon casks. That whisky is then transferred to small port pipes, which held port in Portugal for 30 long years. That’s a long, long time, creating some very rare and well-seasoned oak. The effect is singular and distinct. Tasting Notes: Nose: You’re pulled in by a gentle sense of ripe yet soft peaches next to wet rose petals and a small billow of cherry tobacco smoke from a pipe.

Palate: The palate, again, is gentle and carries notes of red, sweet, and tart berries, stewed plums, and tiny moments of velvety and buttery pain au chocolat. Finish: The finish holds onto that chocolate as it slowly meanders through your senses, leaving you with dark fruits, a whisper more of that cherry tobacco, and a pure silk mouthfeel. Bottom Line: This is another whiskey that’s just delicious. It’s unpeated and offers such a deep and fun character that hints at bourbon while still feeling fully “scotch!” in every way. It’s just a great gift to give to an American whiskey drinker who also loves a good pour of malt every now and then.

The Macallan Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 Years Old ABV: 43% Average Price: $389 The Whisky: This single malt from Scotland’s famed and stunning Highlands is matured for 18 long years in two separate cask programs. Part of the juice rests in American oak casks that were sent to Spain to hold sherry for a spell before they’re sent up to Scotland to hold this whisky. The other casks are European oak that also held sherry in Spain before their trip to the Highlands. Each wood brings a unique character to the mix that helps this single malt really shine. Finally, those barrels are married and cut down to proof with local water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There are very delicate notes of American oak on the nose with hints of dry vanilla, orange oils, and buttery toffee next to the finer European sherry woodiness, with candied fruit and a touch of eggnog spices, especially clove and nutmeg.