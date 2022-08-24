The last thing that anyone wants to do when traveling long distances to a beautiful destination is spending hours on hours stuck in a dark hotel gym. Sure, hotels are getting wise to the concept of health and wellness on the road but most of those amenities are easily available back home. Why waste your precious vacation time doing something that you can do anywhere? That’s why when the property you’re staying at has plenty of perfectly good training areas outside in the form of sandy beaches and lush grass, it’s time to take the workouts outdoors.

Performance coach Don Saladino has trained the most well-known personalities in the world. We’re talking Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sebastian Stan, and Anne Hathaway, just to name a few. Those sessions have resulted in some of the most recognized physiques in film and TV — Reynolds in Deadpool, Lively in The Shallows, and Stan in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Much of that training was done in state-of-the-art facilities, one of those being Saladino’s own gym Drive495, which he ran for years in the Soho district of New York City. But the trainer to the stars says that you can score a killer workout using just your body weight while on the road.

“I don’t care if you are looking to put on muscle or lean out, there is a lot that can be accomplished in the fresh air without any kind of equipment,” says Saladino.

The coach has taken that practice on the road, hosting fitness retreats with clients at Amanyara in the Caribbean and his own DonCon in Costa Rica.

“People are creatures of habit,” he notes. “We get used to working out the same way day after day. But diversifying your training is one of the best things you can do and moving the body athletically in different planes. Getting a nice dose of vitamin D all the while outside is a great added bonus.”

For those wondering if it’s possible to do intense training sessions and still recharge as they hoped on vacation, it definitely is, according to Saladino. In fact, it just might make your resting periods and sleep that night all the better.

“Don’t get me wrong, fatigue is a real thing and it’s important to rest when you hit that point,” he says. “But just as often I see people get stuck in a rut because they don’t know what to do and they spiral into a pit of laziness. Once you get in a situation like that the only way out is to get on your feet and get the blood pumping. There’s nothing like that after-training high, and then it’s time to hit the pool for a beverage.”

We asked the trainer-to-the-stars for a workout to share and he definitely didn’t disappoint. Check out Saladino’s “Feet in the Sand” regimen below!