The Best Weed Delivery Platform For Every Type Of Smoker

Weed delivery has gotten a major glow-up. Prior to legalization, a weed serve consisted of a burner phone and a rotating cast of dudes that arrived at your door two hours late with a backpack full of 1/8ths weighing closer to two grams. These days, even Uber delivers weed. Just last week, UberEats in Canada announced a partnership with Leafly, a popular cannabis site, to deliver cannabis directly to consumers in Toronto. While this only affects a minuscule portion of cannabis users overall, this kind of international news underscores weed’s social acceptability, as well as the legitimacy of cannabis delivery as an emerging market around the globe. Today’s consumers are blessed with access to a digital world of high-end delivery platforms that cater to everyone from clueless noobs to brand-literate super stoners. Some even come with Spotify-like algorithms that recommend products based on your personal tastes and purchase history. While there are, of course, big names in the space like Weedmaps and Eaze, boutique delivery services are beginning to crop up as well, geared for the new wave of trendy consumers who have evolved with the market, and at this point, know their shit. To help you navigate this flashy new world of weed apps, delivery sites, and extremely stoned UberEats drivers, here are the coolest delivery platforms on the market, and who they’re for.

For The Chic Environmentalist… FLOWERHEAD Flowerhead is for the earth fairies, the sun-grown goddesses, and the environmentally conscious stoners among us. This brand new delivery platform, currently in website form with an app to launch next year, is the first to focus entirely on sun-grown flower, regenerative farms, and brands with environmental certifications that ensure their products are grown without harmful pesticides, etc. In addition to a beautifully curated selection of earth-conscious cannabis products that bear striking resemblance to my personal stash shelf, Flowerhead also had a fantastic selection of artful smoking accessories from brands like Summerland Ceramics and Sackville and Co, to complete your plant power vibe. Bottom Line: If you shop at Erewhon or believe in plant spirits (I do), Flowerhead is for you. Visit Flowerhead here. For The Curious Consumer… JANE Jane is a new delivery app that shines in patented technology focused on personalized recommendations, called Jane’s Collections. Broken into categories that are part effect-based, part experiential recommendations, users can browse through playlist-like product lists tailored to every vibe. Whether you’re looking to “Hang with Friends,” “Get Intimate,” or “Stimulate My Mind,” Jane’s got you covered.

This app is ideal for a curious consumer who is looking to try new things but needs some help understanding how different strains and types of products will affect them. Bottom Line: Great for the mid-level user looking to expand their product literacy. Download Jane here for free.

For The Nervous Newbie… PROPER Proper is a unique website that’s half cannabis product review publication and half delivery-platform aggregator. Basically, their goal is to educate consumers on how products will make them feel, what they’re for, and why they would want or not want them, then connect them with local deliveries and dispensaries that carry the product in question. Their platform relies heavily on product rating scores, which are formulated by the “Proper Rating Committee,” a group of cannabis experts who rate products and write reviews. Full disclosure, I used to be part of this committee when Proper first hit the market, and have rated and reviewed hundreds if not thousands of products for this platform over the years. The process is extensive, offering consumers an in-depth look at what’s available. It’s a great concept, especially for nervous new users who want to know EXACTLY what they’re getting into before ordering something they’ve never tried before. Bottom line: Do you know nothing about weed and want to try something but are secretly super scared? Check out Proper! Visit Proper here. For The Stoner on the Go… GRASSDOOR Grassdoor is a new-ish platform that caters to the kind of stoner who knows what they like, what they don’t, and needs their weed within 45 minutes. This website/app also seems to have a TON of deals, which is always welcomed when you’re having to pay extra for weed delivery.

Another thing I like about this platform is the way they separate their products. Flower is grouped by sun-grown, greenhouse, and indoor, which I find to be a very effective way to shop for flower (and I think other in-the-know consumers do too). For the sake of clarity to less experienced cannabis users (Welcome! We love you!), sun-grown flower tends to be more environmentally conscious with a fuller spectrum of healing cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes producing a more holistic high, and indoor flower tends to have higher THC, more intense effects and has more negative implications for the environment. They also offer two menus, one for delivery under 45 minutes with fewer products, and a one way more extensive one for scheduled delivery. Whether you’re preparing for a stoney weekend or need a quick hit before the gym, Grassdoor’s coming through. Bottom line: You smoke enough weed to know what you want and know that you want it NOW! Download Grassdoor here: