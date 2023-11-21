Let’s be real — Thanksgiving Day booze is just as important as the food on the table. Especially when travel, small talk, and weird family members are involved. Grabbing a bottle (or a few) of wine is a safe bet, though knowing which bottles to choose is key. When dealing with a crowd (and a big meal), choosing versatile, easy-to-drink, and food-friendly wine is key — but we’re also not here to break the bank, either. We’ve ranked the 10 best wines for your Thanksgiving Dinner and, best of all, they all clock in under $30. Snag a few, thank us later, and when in doubt, grab more than you think you’ll need.

10. Heidi Schrock & Sohne Pinot Blanc Pét-Nat 2021 ABV: 12.5% Region: Burgenland, Austria Average Price: $16.99 The Wine: Pét-nat is an old-school style of sparkling wine produced using the méthode ancestrale, meaning that the wine finishes its fermentation in the bottle and traps residual CO2—and thus, results in a slightly effervescent final wine. Heidi Schröck and her two sons produce this tasty example from 70% Pinot Blanc and 30% Pinot Gris in the heart of Austria’s Burgenland region, and if you’ve never ventured into this style of bubbles before, this bottle is a great place to start. Tasting Notes: Bright, fizzy, and incredibly refreshing, this slightly sparkling wine shows flavors of yellow apple, peach skin, and hints of pear. When we say this wine is super easy to drink, we mean it. The Bottom Line: Pét-nats are known for their approachable nature and relatively lower levels of alcohol, both of which will come in handy when serving a crowd on Thanksgiving. Plus, your hipster/wine nerd friends will rejoice at this selection, too. Win-win.

9. Monte Rio Chardonnay 2021 ABV: 12% Region: Mendocino, California, USA Average Price: $24.99 The Wine: No Thanksgiving Day meal is complete without a bottle of domestic Chardonnay, but we’re going to let you in on an unfortunate secret—most of the sub-$30 selections you’ll find are really not that good, meaning they’re either made poorly, or overpriced due to marketing, or a combination of the two. Thankfully, sommelier-turned-winemaker Patrick Cappiello has the answer. Crafted in the heart of Mendocino with organically-farmed fruit, this well-balanced bottle of Chardonnay promises to please a variety of preferences, as well as pair beautifully with basically everything on your Thanksgiving dinner table. Tasting Notes: Two words: balance and refreshment. This 100% Chardonnay is produced from coastal-influenced fruit and vinified in a combination of steel and neutral oak barrels, ensuring that the wine maintains its acidity yet boasts enough texture to please Chardonnay lovers of all particular styles. Flavors of lemon, stone fruit, chalk, and a hint of smoke lead to a zesty, palate-coating finish. The Bottom Line: Forget the California ‘butter bombs’ you’ve had in the past—this delicious, restrained bottle of Chardonnay promises to blow your mind (and pair insanely well with mashed potatoes or root vegetables!)

8. Ameztoi Getariako Txakolina Rubentis Rose 2022 ABV: 11% Region: Txakolina, Spain Average Price: $25.99 The Wine: The word Txakolina (chalk-oh-lee-na) may look intimidating, but rest assured, this is one of the most approachable bottles on our list. Spritzy, salty, and slightly effervescent, these unique wines are produced in northern Spain, and Ameztoi is doing so all organically and naturally. Tasting Notes: Salty and savory, this Txakolina rosé jumps with lively flavors of sour red fruits, citrus rind, and coarse sea salt. This ain’t your aunt’s cheap pink wine! The Bottom Line: If you think rosé isn’t your thing, think again. This saline-tinged spritz promises to blow your mind.

7. Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais 2022 ABV: 12.5% Region: Beaujolais, France Average Price: $18.99 The Wine: Domaine Dupeuble knows a thing or two about making great Beaujolais—no seriously, the estate has been running nonstop since 1512. Although tradition runs deep here, the family has made many positive changes over the years, including switching to sustainable farming practices and only using natural yeasts in the cellar. Like all reds from Beaujolais, this wine is crafted entirely from Gamay, which is known for its fruit-forwardness, high acid, and light tannins—AKA, a versatile dinner table match made in heaven. Tasting Notes: Gamay is truly the grape variety that can do it all. Wines produced from it are known for their light-on-their-feet nature, as well as their innate ability to please a crowd. This easy-drinking bottle is all things bright cherry, violet, and hints of crushed rocks. The Bottom Line: Beaujolais is deemed the king of Thanksgiving wine, and this bottle proves exactly why: it’s zesty, it’s fruit-forward, and it’s super easy to drink. Just be sure to serve it with a chill for maximum enjoyment.

6. Bodegas Naveran Brut Cava 2021 ABV: 11.5% Region: Penedès, Spain Average Price: $16.99 The Wine: Bodegas Naveran is a family-owned estate that has been producing high-quality sparkling wines since 1901. Today, the property comprises 110 hectares of vines, all of which are farmed organically. Cava is produced via the same method used in Champagne, so think of it like Champagne on a budget with a hint of Spanish flair. Tasting Notes: Crafted entirely from estate-grown fruit, this savory sparkler is made from the region’s quintessential blend of Xarell-o, Macabeo, and Parellada. Expect creamy notes of stone fruit, citrus, white flowers, and toast to lead to a long-lasting, effervescent finish. The Bottom Line: Nothing screams “holiday festivities” like a bottle of bubbles—and one that tastes like Champagne but doesn’t break the bank is a winner in our book. 5. Cleto Chiarli Organic Lambrusco di Modena ABV: 11% Region: Emilia-Romagna, Italy Average Price: $17.99

The Wine: Cleto Chiarli has long been a pillar in the world of Lambrusco production. If you’re not familiar with Lambrusco, make this Thanksgiving the year you dive in. A few years back, Cleto Chiarli collaborated with a handful of local organic farmers in the Castelvetro region of Italy to meet demand for their zesty, effervescent reds. Upon first taste, you’ll see what the buzz is all about. Tasting Notes: Frothy and fruit-forward, Cleto Chiarli’s organic Lambrusco offers juicy flavors of cherry, raspberry, blackberry… you get the picture. Think of it like a mouthful of all of your favorite berries smashed together into a delicious, slightly bubbly concoction. The Bottom Line: Lambrusco is the unsung hero of the wine world. It’s fizzy, it’s relatively low in alcohol, and it promises to keep you satiated between bites. What more could you want for Turkey Day? 4. Sokol Blosser Evolution Pinot Noir 2021 ABV: 13.5% Region: Oregon, USA Average Price: $21.99

The Wine: Sokol Blosser has been pioneering Yamhill County viticulture since 1971. Today, the estate is spearheaded by the family’s second generation of growers, who farm all of the estate’s wines organically and sustainably. Pinot Noir is Oregon’s red wine claim to fame, and if you generally reach for Old World expressions, we promise this bottle will give you a run for your money. Tasting Notes: Juicy, earthy, and all-around crowd-pleasing, this go-to bottle of Pinot Noir shows flavors of bright red fruits, mushrooms, and hints of baking spice. There’s so much flavor packed in this single bottle of wine that we promise you’ll be reaching for more. The Bottom Line: Oregon and California both put out stellar bottles of Pinot, but those from the former are often likened to those from Burgundy, as they grow in similar climate conditions/at the same latitude. Think of it as the best of both worlds. 3. Chateau Trinquevedel Tavel Rose 2022 ABV: 13.5% Region: Rhône Valley, France Average Price: $19.99

The Wine: Château Trinquevedel is located in the appellation of Tavel, the only appellation in France dedicated entirely to rosé production. However, contrary to the pale-hued expressions from Provence, these darker-hued wines offer fuller-bodied styles of wine, which are packed with acidity and flavor. Think of them more like chillable light reds than rosés. Tasting Notes: Again, light red over rosé is the name of the game here. Full-bodied flavors of juicy strawberries, cherry skin, and orange blossom lead to a long, mouth-coating finish. The Bottom Line: Rosé is one of the most food-friendly styles of wines out there, and the proof is in this bottle from Trinquevedel. Pair it with literally anything on your Thanksgiving Day table — oh and don’t judge a book by its cover. Just because this bottle is darker-hued than most rosés doesn’t mean that it’s sweet or lower quality — actually, quite the opposite in this case! 2. Domaine des Aubuisières Cuvée de Silex Vouvray 2022 ABV: 12.5% Region: Loire Valley, France Average Price: $22.99

The Wine: Bernard Fouquet is a master of Chenin Blanc. Based on the appellation of Vouvray, which is deemed one of the best places to grow the grape in the world, Fouquet’s ability to coax out sought-after nuances through organic farming and low-intervention winemaking practices renders his bottles some of the best to come out of the region year in and year out—the fact that they’re this affordable is kind of mind-blowing. Tasting Notes: Chenin Blanc is produced all over the flavor profile spectrum, from bone dry to seriously sweet. This expression is as dry as it comes, though make no mistake, the fruit flavors are abundant. Green apple, pear, flint, and hints of honey offer a lively, flavorful palate that promises to keep you reaching for another sip. The Bottom Line: The green apple and honey notes found in Chenin Blanc make it a match made in heaven with a variety of fall fare—think root vegetables, stuffing, and a variety of fresh salads. 1. Terres Blondes Gamay de Loire 2020 ABV: 12% Region: Loire Valley, France Average Price: $17.99