Besides being an earth-conscious way to get around, traveling by train offers unrivaled views of the parts of the world in which they run — often because they deviate from congested roads and tread lightly through wild spaces. When winter comes, it doesn’t get cozier than sipping wine or cider from inside of a train while watching the transformed vista roll by, soft snow blanketing the landscape, sparkling all around. There are many scenic train rides that make the most of winter around the world — ranging from Santa Claus-themed rides to hardcore journeys into the ice to winter-spirited trains in places where snow doesn’t fall. The choice of which one to ride is all yours. Here are 10 of the best options out there for taking a scenic train ride in winter.

Golden Eagle Danube Express, Central Europe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Eagle Luxury Trains (@goldeneagleluxurytrains) Described as a luxury hotel on wheels, the Golden Eagle Danube Express offers a voyage of a lifetime through Central Europe, where winter creates entirely new adventures. Austria’s snowy peaks, Budapest’s unique urban landscape, the spires of Prague: this train trip takes you through the heart of Central Europe’s singular beauty. And think of all the Christmas markets you’ll get to explore! Their Viennese New Year trip from Hungary to Budapest allows passengers to ring in the New Year with a champagne toast unlike any other. Learn more about Golden Eagle’s winter trips here EDITOR’S PICK: The Sunset Limited, Southwest United States View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amtrak (@amtrak) Clocking in at just under 48 hours, the Los Angeles to New Orleans route of Amtrak’s Sunset Limited is certainly a marathon and not a sprint. But at some point in your life, it’s worth the time investment for the glimpses of Americana it provides, glimpses that people who don’t travel by train really get to see. Running through Louisiana swamps, on through Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona — sometimes directly through people’s backyards and downtown areas of small-town America — on its way to California from New Orleans, and vice versa. Be sure to spend some time with your camera and/or a book in the observation car, especially at sunset when passing through the deserts of the southwestern U.S. And you never know who you might meet dining at a communal table in the dining car! — Brett Michael Dykes Learn more about the Sunset Limited here