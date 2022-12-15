Besides being an earth-conscious way to get around, traveling by train offers unrivaled views of the parts of the world in which they run — often because they deviate from congested roads and tread lightly through wild spaces. When winter comes, it doesn’t get cozier than sipping wine or cider from inside of a train while watching the transformed vista roll by, soft snow blanketing the landscape, sparkling all around.
There are many scenic train rides that make the most of winter around the world — ranging from Santa Claus-themed rides to hardcore journeys into the ice to winter-spirited trains in places where snow doesn’t fall. The choice of which one to ride is all yours. Here are 10 of the best options out there for taking a scenic train ride in winter.
Aurora Winter Train, Alaska
On weekends between September and May, the Alaska Railroad runs the Aurora Winter Train from Anchorage to Fairbanks, a 12-hour journey with several stops punctuating the stark winter wilderness of America’s largest state. The cozy railcars offer full views into the winter wonderland beyond the windows, including Denali coming into view over the Susitna River, and wildlife like moose. Add on dog sledding or a “flightseeing” tour to see even more angles of Alaska’s wild winter.
Visit the Alaska Railroad website for timetables and fares
The Polar Express, Norway
Norway’s longest continuous rail route is nothing short of a spectacular journey, especially in winter when snowy views can be backdropped by the beautiful Northern Lights — take the night train for the best chance. This 453-mile (729km) train trip from Trondheim to Bodø crosses 293 bridges, goes through 154 tunnels, and even takes passengers into the Arctic Circle. Wildlife like sea eagles and reindeer can be seen from the train, and there are even World War II sites to explore.
Visit Norway has all the info you need to book a one of a kind journey into Norway’s wintry north
Napa Valley Wine Train, California
While the closest thing to snow you’ll see during winter from the Napa Valley Wine Train is frost collecting on last season’s grapevines, it still makes for an excellent seasonal train ride. And while it’s true any time of year is the right time to drink wine on a historic train, their winter programming pairs very well with Napa vintages and vistas. Kid-friendly jolly journeys include cookie cars, table-side visits from Santa, and hot mugs of cocoa. If you’re looking for something more grown up, their Murder Mystery experiences are an incredibly fun, engaging way to experience Napa Valley.
Visit the Napa Valley Wine Train website for more info on Jolly Journeys and other experiences
Conway Scenic Railroad, New Hampshire
Nothing beats winter in New England, and the heritage railroad out of Conway in New Hampshire is one of the most delightful ways to experience the region when it’s covered in snow. They offer various excursions in vintage train cars, ranging from an hour through the Conway Valley to almost six hours over 60 roundtrips miles of New Hampshire. Santa’s Holiday Express is the perfect journey for the season, taking one and a half hours during which families can enjoy cookies and milk, take a treasure hunt, and of course, meet Santa himself.
Churchill Polar Bear Expedition, Canada
If there’s one place you’re likely to see the rare and awe-inspiring polar bear, it’s in Churchill in the far northern reaches of Canada. Canadian Train Vacations offers a thrilling eight-day trip from Winnipeg to Churchill, during which passengers are treated to the incredible sight of Canada’s boundless wilderness during their two days and nights aboard the train. Once in Churchill, polar bear sightseeing tours and dog-sledding adventures are just the beginning of the experiences one can have in this remote corner of the world.
Learn more about this trip on the Canadian Train Vacations website
Winter Park Express, Colorado
Getting to a stellar ski resort in Colorado is now possible by train. The Winter Park Express is an Amtrak service that takes powderhounds from Union Station in Denver to Winter Park, less than two hours away. And because there’s a train coming from Denver International Airport, this entire ski trip can be planned without ever renting a car — or having to drive it in snow. The Winter Park Express not only drops passengers off at the slopes, it offers a scenic view of the Rocky Mountains along the way, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.
Glacier Express, Switzerland
Visiting the Swiss Alps is always a good idea, and seeing their glory over the course of an 8-hour train trip may be the best idea of them all. The Glacier Express is a train route that takes passengers through the three cantons of Valais, Uri, and Graubünden, starting or finishing in the famous resort town of St. Moritz.
When not glued to the panoramic views of the sheer, snow-capped cliffs the train snakes through, passengers are treated to a five-star, three-course meal and the finest European wine.
Learn more about the Glacier Express on their website
Amtrak Vacations: Yellowstone in the Winter, Utah
Amtrak Vacations offers an incredible range of train-based vacations in the United Stations, and this 5-day journey from Salt Lake City to Yellowstone is one of their best. America’s first national park is absolutely transformed in winter, replacing crowds of tourists with soft snow and valleys full of wildlife gathered to wait out the cold. While your nights will be spent at hotels along the route, your days will be filled with the most beautiful views of the American West dressed in its winter finest.
Golden Eagle Danube Express, Central Europe
Described as a luxury hotel on wheels, the Golden Eagle Danube Express offers a voyage of a lifetime through Central Europe, where winter creates entirely new adventures. Austria’s snowy peaks, Budapest’s unique urban landscape, the spires of Prague: this train trip takes you through the heart of Central Europe’s singular beauty. And think of all the Christmas markets you’ll get to explore! Their Viennese New Year trip from Hungary to Budapest allows passengers to ring in the New Year with a champagne toast unlike any other.
Learn more about Golden Eagle’s winter trips here
EDITOR’S PICK: The Sunset Limited, Southwest United States
Clocking in at just under 48 hours, the Los Angeles to New Orleans route of Amtrak’s Sunset Limited is certainly a marathon and not a sprint. But at some point in your life, it’s worth the time investment for the glimpses of Americana it provides, glimpses that people who don’t travel by train really get to see. Running through Louisiana swamps, on through Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona — sometimes directly through people’s backyards and downtown areas of small-town America — on its way to California from New Orleans, and vice versa.
Be sure to spend some time with your camera and/or a book in the observation car, especially at sunset when passing through the deserts of the southwestern U.S. And you never know who you might meet dining at a communal table in the dining car! — Brett Michael Dykes