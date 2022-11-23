The Best Black Friday Travel Deals — Hotels, Flights, And Experiences

The biggest shopping holiday of the year is here! But if you’d rather spend your money on adventure and once-in-a-lifetime experiences than on clothes and home appliances, you’re in the right place. This weekend on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday — from November 25 to November 29 — you’ll find major discounts on hotels, flights, tours, travel packages, travel accessories, and more.
It’s not likely that deals this good will pop up again throughout the year (at least not all at once across the travel industry), so you might as well take advantage of the opportunity now. Below, we’re sharing the top Black Friday travel deals you need to know.
HOTEL DEALS
- As a part of Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Cyber Sale, you can get up to 30% off the Kohala, Hawaii-based resort’s best rooms. Book here.
- Signia by Hilton San Jose is offering an exclusive package that includes $75 worth of beverage and dining credit along with 10,000 Hilton Honors points. Rates start at $211. Book here.
- Westgate Resorts is offering up to 50% savings on the best available rates for bookings made between Nov. 23 and 28, 2022. Westgate has more than two dozen locations across the US — including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Park City, and more. Book here.
- The Kessler Collection, which has 11 locations nationwide, is offering 23% off luxury stays from January to March 2023 when booking between November 28 and December 4. Book here.
- Throughout the entire month of November, when you book a room at The Portofino Beach Resort in Beliz for any dates between Nov. 15, 2022 and March 15, 2023, you’ll save up to 55% on your stay. Book here.
- Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort in Oranjestad, Aruba is offering up to 30% off standard rates when you book now until November 29, for travel through October 31, 2023. Book here.
FLIGHT DEALS
- Icelandic airline PLAY is offering 35% off flights to Iceland and 40% off flights to all of PLAY’s other European destinations through November 29. Offer valid on flights between November 24, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Book here.
- Eat.Drink.Sleep, a Southern California boutique hospitality company, is offering 25% off room rates at all five of its hotels this year with travel dates available for the next year. Discounted rates are available from November 25, 2022 to November 28, 2022. Book here.
- Norse Atlantic, a Norwegian low-cost, long-haul airline, is offering major discounts on European flights (as low as $119 one-way tickets) through November 29, from travel between December 2022 and October 2023. Book here.
- Asian airline Cathay Pacific is hosting its biggest fare sale of the year until November 28th. Choose from over 30 destinations in Asia and get flights in Economy class starting at $679. Book here.
EXPERIENCE DEALS
- Cabana Vans — a luxury camper van experience in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — is offering 20% off 3+ night stays through March 2023 with code HOLIDAY2022 when you book by November 29. Book here.
- Oceania Cruises is offering two-for-one cruise fares, free economy air, and a choice of free shore excursions OR a free beverage package OR shipboard credit and free gratuities. Available now through November 30. Book here.
- EF Ultimate Break (UB), a leader in immersive group-based Gen-Z and Millennial travel experiences up to $1,200 (or 35%) off select destinations known to top — such as Japan, Greek Islands, Bali, Egypt, and Europe. Book here.
- Explore Worldwide, a global tour operator, is offering up to 20% off select departures (more than $1,000 on some trips) through Oct. 31, 2023. Book here.
- City Experiences by Hornblower, which provides tours in top-tier destinations — like France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and more — is offering 25% off all Walks and Devour sightseeing and culinary tours using code “BFRIDAY2022.” Book here.
- Go City, which is an app-based multi-attraction sightseeing pass and a leader in experienced-driven travel, is offering up to 15% off passes in 29 of the world’s top cities. Book here.
BOOKING DEALS
- Travel booking app, Hopper, will be offering discounted airfare on participating airlines as well as sales on resort room rates, rental houses, and rental cars on November 29th. Download the app here.
- Booking.com is offering up to 30% off at nearly 900 hotels and resorts in the U.S. and others around the world. Browse discounts from now through December 1, for stays through December 31, 2023. Book here.
- In addition to subscriber-exclusive discounts, Priceline is offering 10% off sitewide on Express Deals with code BF2022. You’ll also find major savings on rental cars, packages, and cruises. Book here.