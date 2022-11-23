The Best Black Friday Travel Deals — Hotels, Flights, And Experiences

The biggest shopping holiday of the year is here! But if you’d rather spend your money on adventure and once-in-a-lifetime experiences than on clothes and home appliances, you’re in the right place. This weekend on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday — from November 25 to November 29 — you’ll find major discounts on hotels, flights, tours, travel packages, travel accessories, and more.

It’s not likely that deals this good will pop up again throughout the year (at least not all at once across the travel industry), so you might as well take advantage of the opportunity now. Below, we’re sharing the top Black Friday travel deals you need to know.