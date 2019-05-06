It’s Official: Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Coming Back





Getty/Wendy

That Chance the Rapper, he’s one hell of a guy. Aside from being a great lyricist, he’s shown himself to be incredibly charitable and a positive force for good. On Saturday, May 4th, 2019 the 26-year old rapper made his greatest contribution to society yet — bringing back Wendy’s long-missed Spicy Chicken Nuggets. The chain eliminated their spicy nuggets from the menu over two years ago and everyone on the internet flipped out. While most internet pandemonium is ridiculous, this time it was for good reason: Wendy’s spicy nuggets were especially delicious and truly spicy, a rarity in the fast food game.

Chance didn’t do it alone, but it was his tweet of positive affirmations for the day that led to the spicy nugg’s return.

“Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.” Chance tweeted Saturday morning.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s Twitter account being Wendy’s Twitter account, they couldn’t help but use this opportunity to test the waters as to how much interest a return of the spicy nuggets would garner, tweeting that it would take two-million likes for them to consider it.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019



Challenge, accepted. The goal was reached by Sunday evening, exceeding the two-million mark.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

Great news for spicy nugget fans! As to when you can enjoy Wendy’s spicy nugget again, well… who knows. All Wendy’s has promised is that they’re coming. Just like that long-promised Chano-Ye collab!

Better to set a date on it, like Chance did for his fourth solo effort. The people want to know when hot sh*t is dropping!