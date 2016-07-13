Krispy Kreme Is Infusing Donuts Into Soda Now

Dust off your blood-sugar monitors, because the world is getting donut-infused soda. Can we handle this? Maybe. Are we super duper excited? Obviously.

Krispy Kreme has paired up with the Southern soda company Cheerwine to create Cheerwine Kreme, a pinkish beverage that is slightly less carbonated than regular Cheerwine and, according to the Charlotte Observer’s Kathleen Purvis, tastes like “cream soda with a cherry chaser.” (Regular Cheerwine is cherry-flavored, so the comparison makes sense.) Other taste testers from the Observer compared it to Faygo, another small soda with a cult following, and one even gushed, “Not terrible in the way I thought it would be.”

As for the broader internet, some Twitter users seem excited to try Cheerwine’s new offering:

Can anyone in the #Triangle tell me where I can find some @DrinkCheerwine #CheerwineKreme? I gotsta have it. #NextStopDiabetes — Brian Murphy (@btmurphy88) July 12, 2016

What gets you through the day when you get to work at 2:30am how about a new @DrinkCheerwine flavor #CheerwineKreme pic.twitter.com/9Gt6EWmvxE — Warren Boyette (@AppStateAlum05) July 12, 2016

Others, though, have given the soda a mixed review: