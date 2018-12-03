The Cheesecake Factory Wants To Bring Free Cheesecake To Your House

Getty Image

What’s better than free cheesecake? Free cheesecake that’s delivered straight to your door! And that’s how things are going down this Wednesday, December 5th. The day marks the Cheesecake Factory’s 40th birthday. You’d know that if you were a real “Factory” fan. But since you’re probably just a normal person who occasionally likes to indulge in a wildly decadent slice of cheesecake or some 7 zillion calorie egg rolls, we thought we’d give you the heads up. Because the Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash are teaming up to giveaway 40,000 slices of cheesecake and you should get one.

It may seem impossible to stick 40 candles on a single slice of cheesecake, but that’s a requirement if you want to take advantage of this deal. We’re kidding. The actual catch is that customers have to order after 11:30 a.m. through the DoorDash app and use the promo code FREESLICE. The cheesecake slice you order must be valued at $8.96 per slice or less, which will cover most slices but won’t cover add-ons like hot-fudge or a la mode (you fancy f*ck).

Honestly, toppings like that don’t travel well anyway, so save yourself the mess and add them yourself. If you don’t have hot fudge and ice cream on hand are you really living life? With no minimum purchase total and all delivery and service fees waived, you have literally zero to lose. Except for your record of following a Keto diet for 28 hours straight.

The offer will expire next Tuesday, December 11th or while supplies last. Check out participating Cheesecake Factory locations here.