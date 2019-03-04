Getty Image

Remember when we told you about Sofritas, Chipotle’s vegan protein option? Well, the burrito chain is doubling down on its vegan and vegetarian options by adding new menu items as an extension of its lifestyle bowl menu. The vegetarian “Plant-Powered” bowl features fajita vegetables, brown rice, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and guacamole — which sounds so tasty that it honestly makes us wonder a little bit if we ever needed the meat in the first place. If you like that meat flavor but still want to stay away from actual meat, the vegan “Plant-Powered” bowl features Sofritas with brown rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and lettuce. Although the menu items are only available to customers ordering in, the cool part is that vegans and vegetarians don’t have to waste time building the bowls themselves by selecting individual ingredients and can just opt for the bowls in the app.

Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle said the restaurants caught wind of people looking for plant-based offers and they “wanted to make it easy for our customers with digital shortcuts for these bowls.” Also featured in the Chipotle app lifestyle bowl are options for Keto, Paleo, Whole30, and double protein diet-friendly meals. This is a good look for a restaurant that usually makes news for being on the struggle bus. Leading the way in keeping fast food “fast” for everyone, even those with unique diets, might just keep the restaurant afloat as a viable option for a quick meal.