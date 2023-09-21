Life

‘Clean Cookin” Highlights The Importance Of Cooking Great Food In A Clean Kitchen

by: Uproxx authors
Presented By
Ecolab Science Certified

Cleanliness in the kitchen is the cornerstone of our new series, Clean Cookin’ – powered by Ecolab Science Certified.

In this episode, Nashville country artist Mickey Guyton is welcomed into the kitchen of celebrity Chef Jamika Pessoa to make some delicious lasagna rolls. But before they dive into the cooking, Chef Pessoa breaks down the steps of cleanliness necessary to operate a pro kitchen. Good news is, the Ecolab Science Certified program brings a level of clean to the places you eat, stay, shop, work, learn and play so you can get back to enjoying life.

Chef Pessoa has more advice for keeping the kitchen clean while also offering an outstanding lasagna roll recipe that you can try at home. So watch the whole episode above to see it all.

Travel Guides
The Best Budget Hacks For Visiting Venice, Italy This Fall
by: Uproxx authors
Why This Is Your Year To Visit Tokyo Plus Our Guide For Where To Eat, Sleep, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Your Fall-Focused Guide to Ballin’ on a Budget Along The Amalfi Coast
by: Uproxx authors
Panama’s Best Kept Secret: Santa Catalina — Where to Play, Eat, & Stay
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: Who Wouldn’t Want To Stay At A Santorini Wellness Resort Overlooking A Volcano?
by: Uproxx authors
Greece And Italy Are Mobbed — Make It Your Summer To Sip Wine In Croatia
by: Uproxx authors
×