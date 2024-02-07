Maybe it’s just us, but February tends to bring on the desert energy. With winter still holding strong in the Northern Hemisphere, there’s nothing quite like basking in the healing properties of the desert. With open landscapes just waiting to be trekked through, hot springs to soak in, and endless dark skies to camp under, heading to the desert in the dead of winter is a power move. From the cool and sexy rentals in Joshua Tree and Palm Springs, soft adventures through cacti fields, to the vibrant nightlife of Scottsdale, seeking out a desert landscape for February leaves plenty of options. To help narrow down all the idyllic desert landscapes to head to, we asked global touring DJs and travel influencers their favorite desert destination to escape to this year. Just make sure to use your travel credit card to continue racking up those flight and travel points when you plan your own getaway!

Kristin Addis (@bemytravelmuse): Anza-Borrego, California My favorite desert destination is Anza-Borrego in Southern California. I love it because the land formations are incredibly unique and beautiful. It also has one of the best sunrises in all of California which I think of more as a sunset state with its coastal location but Font’s Point is an amazing place to go for sunrise. You should really have a 4WD vehicle to get down there because it’s a sandy and bumpy road. If it is a particularly wet year, the super blooms are abundant and beautiful out there in March. It’s mostly a place where retirees go but I always have a great time every time I’m out there, it’s also one of those towns that don’t allow super bright lights at night so you can see amazing stars. It’s quite a lovely place to go! Dyro (@dyro): Dunas de Maspalomas, Las Palmas, Spain Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Tomorrowland 2024 As my favorite desert destination, I’d recommend Dunas de Maspalomas. The Maspalomas Dunes are located in the south of the Spanish island Gran Canaria. The island has great beaches and stunning sunsets. And the Maspalomas Dunes are an incredible sight to visit. If you’re ever traveling there a great spot to stay is the Faro Lopesan Hotel which is located just a short drive away from the Maspalomas Dunes. Another great afternoon spent is the Buggy Pirates off-road buggy tour around the Fataga Natural Park. Combined with a very nice climate makes this an amazing spot for a short getaway.

RayRay (@djrayraytaiwan): Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Exchange LA (2/9); Asia Tour (April/May/June) My favorite desert destination is located in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. I played at the festival there last year. I enjoyed the historical sites a lot, such as Chinggis Khaan Statue complex which is situated 54 km from Ulaanbaatar City, with the view of beautiful natural scenery on the bank of the Tuul River, a historical place where Chinggis khan’s golden whip was found. Growing up as a city girl, it was absolutely precious to get to experience the panoramic view of the beautiful landscape. Jacqueline De La Cruz (@worldtravelinglatina): Wadi Rum, Jordan Wadi Rum is located in the southern part of Jordan. You can take a tour or drive down from the capital of Amman, Jordan. This is where the main international airport is located. It is a safe and beautiful drive of only 4 hours. When you arrive to Wadi Rum you will notice the unique red landscape. It is remote, and largely run by Bedouin Arabs that will happily greet you, and host you in their Martian dome hotels where you can view the night skies directly from your bed. Many Mars movies are filmed in this area of the world because everywhere you look it looks just like the planet Mars. There are endless amounts of red sand and red rock formations as far as the eye can see. The night skies are gorgeous and its silence brings ultimate tranquility. Dinners are eaten in tents outside, where the food is cooked underground. My biggest recommendation in Wadi Rum is sunset/sunrise tours. You can ride a camel or sit on the back of a truck while they take you deep into the desert. Wadi Rum feels otherworldly – you have to see it to believe it.

Henry Fong (@djhenryfong): Gobi Desert, China & Mongolia Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Vancouver, BC (2/9); Atlantic City, NJ (2/10); Brooklyn, NY (2/19) If you’re thinking about a cool place to visit, let me throw the Gobi Desert into the mix. I went there after performing at a Mongolian festival years ago and got to spend some time exploring while I was there. Picture this: walking on these endless dunes, the sand shifting under your feet, and overlooking a desert surrounding mountains, with patches of grasslands. The Gobi has this laid-back vibe during the day, with the sun lighting up the desert like it’s glowing. One of the most common animals too is actually a snow leopard. It’s something out of a dream. The real show starts when the sun goes down. The night sky out there? Absolutely wild. It’s like the best backdrop for a chill session, just you and a sky full of stars. No stage lights or special effects can beat this natural light show. So for anyone looking for a new adventure, the Gobi Desert is worth checking out. It’s a place to relax, reset, and get inspired. Alexandrea Sumuel (@wander.with.alex): Aruba View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandrea Sumuel (@wander.with.alex) When we think of desert destinations, we often envision a vast expanse where the air is dry and the sun shines down over endless dunes of sand. The intensity of the experience creates a deep connection with nature, along with an undeniable sense of adventure and mystery. Nonetheless, there’s often one essential element missing: water. Located off the coast of Venezuela, you’ll find the well-known Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba with its year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches, and a melting pot of over 100 different nationalities. What often escapes people’s awareness, however, is that Aruba is classified as a desert island with an arid climate, low annual rainfall, sparse vegetation, sandy and rocky terrain, high temperatures, intense sunlight, and limited surface water. To experience Aruba’s rugged outback, rent a jeep, UTV, or sand buggy, or take an off-road tour. Driving through Aruba’s Arikok National Park is quite the adventure, offering an incredibly rocky ride and views of the cacti-covered land and the Caribbean Sea. You can explore caves, natural bridges and pools, rock formations, and dunes. The best part? After a day of exploration, you can grab a cold cocktail and enjoy the beach!

JADED (@jadedofficial): Palm Springs, California Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Orlando, FL (2/10); Chicago, IL (4/5); Toronto, CA (4/6) Our favourite desert destination is Palm Springs, a city in the Sonoran Desert of southern Cali. Last August, we played Splash House festival out there, and it was pretty damn sensational! It was very hot (45° C), but all the hotels had pools and cooling stations, so it was a vibe. We stayed at the Sonder Hotel which was immaculate, the cocktail bar was great too. Our favorite place to eat in Palm Springs has to be Sherman’s Deli, hands down the best. This place is the stuff of legends. It’s where Frank Sinatra and all the Hollywood stars used to dine. It’s a New York City-style deli that serves possibly the best pastrami we’ve ever had. At the festival, we tested a few unreleased tracks of ours, and we had one of the best reactions to our next single, “Sound of The Drums,” with Dombresky. Check it out above. It’s hotter than the desert. Poolside (@poolside): Anza-Borrego Desert, California Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Denver, CO (2/6); Chicago, IL (2/9); Brooklyn, NY (2/17) I’m from San Diego, California and when I was in high school I used to go camping in the Anza-Borrego, or what people like to call “the high desert.” It’s a high altitude so it gets really cold at night but during the summer it gets very hot during the day. There is exceptional stargazing over its 600 acres. There’s a Dark Sky initiative nearby since no one lives around there. It’s truly amazing how many stars you can see. It also attracts a lot of oddballs haha, which I kind of like. There’s an area called Borrego Springs that is worth checking out and has some cool hotels that you can stay in. There are some crazy hikes there, specifically Hellhole Canyon. It’s really special and you can get to a spring at the end. Camping at the mud caves is a really amazing experience but even just camping out there in general is a surreal experience with a blanket of stars over you. Spring is a great time to go as there are beautiful flowers that bloom after the winter rains. Going any time of year is great, even when it’s cold. It doesn’t ever really get cold in San Diego so if you’re in Southern California then it can be pretty nice to escape out there.

Sojourner White (@thesojournies): Huacachina, Peru My favorite desert destination is Huacachina in Peru. It is a village oasis that is about five hours from Lima, Peru. You can stay in the town and go glamping under the stars, wine tasting, or do a day trip from Lima to take part in this bucket list activity. Huacachina’s population is only about 100 people, but many tourists come to go dune buggy riding and sandboarding in the sand dunes. The sand dunes can get as high as 1500+ feet, so if you are afraid of height, this is probably not for you. And I’m not gonna lie, I was a bit terrified to do the sandboarding at first because I didn’t want the sand to get into my eyes. But you can buy or bring a bandanna and sunglasses to protect yourself. I did scream going down the sand dune but honestly, I would’ve done it over and over again. This is a once-in-a-lifetime, adrenaline-pumping experience! Thuymi & Mitchell (@adventurefaktory): Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort, Dubai View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuymi Do Voyage 🇨🇦 Singapore Expat 🇸🇬 (@thuymi) Our favorite desert spot is the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort, located an hour from the megacity of Dubai. Hatta is a small and fascinating local town that is a snapshot of the older, more traditional way of life. The UAE is often known for its epic skylines full of skyscrapers with glitz and glam but the only skyline out at the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort is the millions of stars that you enjoy. With surrounding mountains, a water reservoir, and a gorgeous climb to a viewpoint, it’s a perfect place to catch a sunset in complete silence. There are also several desert and mountain activities all a short walk away from your accommodation. There are only a few cabins there, so bookings are hard to come by, but it is certainly one of our most enjoyable getaway experiences and very highly recommended!