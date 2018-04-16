Getty Image

The weather for the Boston Marathon was harrowing this morning. It was very cold (38 degrees for most of the race), runners were bombarded by high-speed winds, and it wasn’t just raining, it was pouring. The racers were freezing, wet, and exhausted — in conditions that left them wondering if they could finish, let alone win. Even professional runners, who had put in months of high-intensity training, considered dropping out.

That was the thought running through 34-year-old Desiree Linden’s mind as she ran. Quitting.

“Honestly, at mile two, three, four, I didn’t feel like I was even gonna make it to the finish line,” she told NBC Sports after the race. Dropping out was a serious possibility for the two time Olympian, who had completed five previous Boston Marathons. That’s how rough it was.

But instead of dropping out, Linden found the inner strength to power through, and then — with a time of 2:39.54 — she became the first American woman to win the race in 33 years. It was an incredibly emotional finish, and we dare you to watch her cross the finish line and not get a bit teary.

The historic win in combination with Linden’s perseverance and general positive energy has taken the internet by storm. Everyone is losing their collective minds. Because Linden has never before won a marathon. In fact, in 2011, she lost the Boston marathon by just six seconds. Yet, she just doesn’t give up. For so many of us, it’s the inspiration we all needed to remind us to never give up on our goals or dreams. No matter how impossible they seem.

Desi Linden (@des_linden) WINS the #BostonMarathon!!! This is why you never give up! Des debuted here at Boston and 11 years later wins. Success takes hard work.

2007: 18th, 2:44:56

2011: 2nd, 2:22:38

2014: 8th, 2:23:54

2015: 4th, 2:25:39

2017: 4th, 2:25:06

2018: 1st, 2:39:54 pic.twitter.com/CecnTqlRNe — Joseph Fuller (@JustRunFuller) April 16, 2018

With both her actions and her mentality, Desiree Linden embodies the spirit of running. She works her butt off to beat her personal bests while never letting her own success stand in the way of helping a friend. Halfway through this race, it looked like she was giving up the possibility of medaling when she stopped to wait for a friend, Shalane Flanagan, to use the bathroom.

It was a stunning act of friendship and sportsmanship that would put them way behind, but Linden stopped anyway so she could help Flanagan catch up to the pack.

And then, like a boss, Linden passed everyone by to get to the finish line with no one else even in sight.