A Quick Guide To Throwing A Great Dinner Party This Season

Welcome to Flavor Creators, a new series from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple and Uproxx that will offer you cocktail recipes, ingenious tips, and a look at a bold dinner party where two chefs create food + drink pairings based on their guest’s personalities. First up, our guide to throwing a great dinner party. Check out our Flavor Creators hub for more recipes and for the next chapter in the series.

Our backyards aren’t quite as sunny these days. The leaves are turning. Rain is likely coming down and might well turn into snow. That means house party season is upon us. The first (relatively) full-on house party season since early 2020.

As the weather cools and the holiday season arrives, inviting friends to eat, drink, and be merry is sure to be a common denominator in many of our lives. But while inviting your crew to hang is one thing, actually executing a proper party is quite another. Not that it has to be an over-whelming endeavor. With a little patience, foresight, and prep, you can throw a gathering with awesome food, fun games, and remarkable cocktails that are sure to be a hit.

While it’d be easy to say “buy this wine, that bottle of whiskey, and these oysters,” that’d also be a little disingenuous. We don’t know your budget, theme, vibe, or palate. So we’re going to give some broad strokes that’ll help you throw a dope party and leave the hard details to you. Ready?

Let’s Dive In

Get what you can get done ahead of time. I know. You’ve probably heard this before but it’s so crucial that it bears repeating again and again.

– Do your cocktail shopping well before the party. Take that extra minute in the liquor store or your favorite online delivery service to find the syrups you need (they’ll all be there) and the aisle with Jack Apple in it. Then, make batch cocktails the night before and let them rest in the fridge to really emulsify. After that, all that you have to do is serve on the night of.

– Do all your mise en place (dicing, etc.) as early as possible. You never, ever want to be in the weeds in the kitchen when people are ready to eat and drink. If you’re making a demi-glace for a braised short rib, get that done the day before. It’ll be much better after settling in the fridge overnight anyway.

– Count your plates, cutlery, and glasses before too. No one wants to be left with a lone paper plate or a plastic fork when everyone else has real plates and cutlery. That’s just bad form.

– Make that playlist! That being said, don’t be unmovable about it. Keep it loose and go with the flow as the night wears on when it comes to music.

– This may be obvious, but, you know, clean your place. We’ll just leave it at that.