The promise of a flavor burst from a flamin’ hot tortilla chip is enough to get people stoked to keep reaching into the bag for one more (and then another and another). But you never expect to come away at the end of your snacking with tickets to an epic music event as a bonus. Capturing the surprise (and pure joy) of that moment was the plan when UPROXX teamed up with Doritos to drive a food truck around the streets of L.A. for a week with a team of musicians and four tickets hidden inside of Flamin’ Limon Doritos bags.

The other part of the plan was to throw a hell of a mobile party. Both parts of the plan were a success.

The Flamin’ Hot Limon food truck — or The Limóbil — hit up Melrose, Fairfax, Silver Lake, Sunset, Echo Park, and Downtown L.A. looking for people who love Doritos and the burn. But, with a city like Los Angeles, simply driving a food truck around isn’t enough to draw focus from the competition. That’s why the Limóbil went hard with hip-hop artist SMRTDEATH backed up by DIY warehouse DJ Adamgoesham. The whole thing was hosted by Koreatown street style and street food expert, Mike Pak. Later in the week, rocker and Kitten lead vocalist Chloe Chaidez dropped in to sample the spicy and limón-y goods and jam.

But what of those tickets? Inside Doritos bags we hid tickets for the star-studded party/epic jam session hosted by music icon Robert Glasper, giving four lucky Doritos (and spice) lovers the chance to be up close as several artists played into the night at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom.

Clearly, this was a night to remember, kicked off by a promotion that balanced a few of our loves — tasty food and good music, in particular. To get a glimpse of the parties around The Limóbil see the winner’s reactions, check out the video above.