Spiked DUnkin
Dunkin/Uproxx
Life

Buckle Up, Dunkin’ Is Gearing Up To Launch Spiked Coffee — Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Beloved coffee and donut chain (nobody eats the donuts) Dunkin’ is gearing up to drop spiked versions of its best coffee and tea flavors. Yes, you read that right, “spiked.” We’re talking about Dunkin’ with an alcoholic twist. Dubbed simply, “Dunkin’ Spiked” the full line-up includes canned malt liquor-infused versions of the brand’s Slighty Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea (tea and lemon), Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher, Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee.

The malt-based beverages are being produced by Boston’s Harpoon Brewery, and according to VinePair will be available as 12-pack variety packs, 6-packs, 4-packs, and single serving 19.2-ounce cans. The standard can will hit 6% ABV for the coffee and 5% for the tea-based drinks, which puts the drink in line with your typical White Claw or spiked seltzer beverage — only better tasting because we imagine Dunkin’ is going to go heavy on the sugar to match the brand’s non-spiked counterparts.

Dunkin'
Dunkin

Why drink a malt beverage that tastes like some old fruit rinds when you can satisfy that sweet tooth while getting cross-faded on caffeine and malt liquor?

As of now there is no release date for the drinks, but VinePair reports that Dunkin’ Spiked has received label approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for five of the eight flavors in May, so we assume once approval is bet for all eight we’ll hear of a firm release date (Dunkin Spiked already has a website).

Twitter users took to the news with a mix of excitement and general concern with what is about to happen in cities across the country (particularly Boston) once people start slamming cans of Dunkin’ spiked. Check out some of our favorite reactions below.

Riskiness be damned, you’d better believe as soon as these cans drop we’ll be tasting, reviewing, and ranking all of ‘em!

Travel Guides
Hotels We Love: Who Wouldn’t Want To Stay At A Santorini Wellness Resort Overlooking A Volcano?
by: Uproxx authors
Greece And Italy Are Mobbed — Make It Your Summer To Sip Wine In Croatia
by: Uproxx authors
Live Out Your Pinkest Fantasies With These ‘Barbiecore’ Hotels And Rentals
by: Uproxx authors
A Weekend Guide To The Chill Side Of Cabo — Where To Stay, Play, And Eat
by: Uproxx authors
Unique Travel Experiences For The Wanderlust-Fueled Woman
by: Uproxx authors
We Asked Female Travel Influencers To Speak On The Joys (And Challenges!) Of Solo Travel
by: Uproxx authors
×