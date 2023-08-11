Beloved coffee and donut chain (nobody eats the donuts) Dunkin’ is gearing up to drop spiked versions of its best coffee and tea flavors. Yes, you read that right, “spiked.” We’re talking about Dunkin’ with an alcoholic twist. Dubbed simply, “Dunkin’ Spiked” the full line-up includes canned malt liquor-infused versions of the brand’s Slighty Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea (tea and lemon), Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher, Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee.

The malt-based beverages are being produced by Boston’s Harpoon Brewery, and according to VinePair will be available as 12-pack variety packs, 6-packs, 4-packs, and single serving 19.2-ounce cans. The standard can will hit 6% ABV for the coffee and 5% for the tea-based drinks, which puts the drink in line with your typical White Claw or spiked seltzer beverage — only better tasting because we imagine Dunkin’ is going to go heavy on the sugar to match the brand’s non-spiked counterparts.

Why drink a malt beverage that tastes like some old fruit rinds when you can satisfy that sweet tooth while getting cross-faded on caffeine and malt liquor?

As of now there is no release date for the drinks, but VinePair reports that Dunkin’ Spiked has received label approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for five of the eight flavors in May, so we assume once approval is bet for all eight we’ll hear of a firm release date (Dunkin Spiked already has a website).

Twitter users took to the news with a mix of excitement and general concern with what is about to happen in cities across the country (particularly Boston) once people start slamming cans of Dunkin’ spiked. Check out some of our favorite reactions below.

Boston after the spiked Dunkin' is released pic.twitter.com/EhS4yF3S5H — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) August 11, 2023

Dunkin’ Spiked is living in the shadow of titans pic.twitter.com/JGwCjLmeNE — Brandon (@bedubble) August 11, 2023

People are overestimating the impact Spiked Dunkin will have on Boston because they're underestimating how many Bostonians are already spiking their Dunkin right now. — Strike Lee (@BostonJerry) August 11, 2023

people see the dunkin’ donuts spiked coffee drinks and think it will destroy boston from within, but real ones know it legitimately has a chance of bringing peace upon the city — todd bonzalez (@doinkpatrol) August 10, 2023

Real missed opportunity to call it “Drunkin”https://t.co/AXJHRXyHLi — Caleb Scoville (@calebscoville) August 11, 2023

seeing an ad for Spiked Dunkin' Donuts coffee is giving me a lot of perspective on what it mustve been like for the people who saw the world's first gun. like, cmon man. whyd you do that. im scared of this object now. i hate being scared of objects — the gyarados of hot women (@RenOrRaven) August 10, 2023

The guy who invented Dunkin’ Spiked ten years from now https://t.co/gcugMIwyKt pic.twitter.com/lT1gzQadas — Michael Cerulli (@MikeCerulliCT) August 11, 2023

This is a genuine warning to the people of America: People around you will soon change drastically, whether it be their mood or the things they do/say and it’s because Dunkin Donuts is about to release spiked ice coffee. We’re getting alcoholic coffee stay safe, or don’t idc — Noku (@TrueNoku) August 11, 2023

Me after my third Dunkin’ Spiked pic.twitter.com/ZoIQwmvfNj — Max Singer (@maxwellsing) August 10, 2023

drinking dunkin’ spiked after dunkin’ spiked and not realizing I’m slowly transforming into a bruins hoodie that smells like cigarettes — Jim (Tired) (@JimmMello) August 10, 2023

Spiked Dunkin’ is crazy. Did we not learn from Four Loko (Caffeinated)™? — Josh (@josh_lorne) August 10, 2023

What I’d really like from Dunkin is a spiked Bavarian Creme donut tbh — Lucas Schaefer (@LucasESchaefer) August 10, 2023

Riskiness be damned, you’d better believe as soon as these cans drop we’ll be tasting, reviewing, and ranking all of ‘em!