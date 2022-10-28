On the latest episode of Fresh Pair, Just Blaze and Katty Customs were joined by one-half of the legendary hip hop duo Run The Jewels, El-P, who was gifted a pair of seriously fly custom AF-1s. The custom pair featured a painted leather upper in a concrete colorway with striking blue accents and a swirling Swoosh that paid tribute to El-P’s solo album Fantastic Damage and his long and storied career as one of rap’s finest modern MCs.

The AF-1 is a sneaker that often looks best in its original black and white colorway, so what Katty was able to do with El-P’s custom sneaker is no small feat. But let’s face it, Nike is never going to drop something this fly. Luckily, El-P and Fresh Pair have teamed up to release five pairs of his special custom shoe to benefit the charity organization City Harvest.

Selling for $1,800 per pair (which is a steal for this level of detail) 100% of the profits will go directly to City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization. City Harvest has set a goal to rescue over 75 million pounds of fresh food and deliver to it food pantries, soup kitchens, and mobile markets across New York City’s five boroughs to help the people who need it most get fed as we enter the cold holiday months of New York City.

The sneakers are sure to go fast, so if you miss out on your chance to cop a pair be sure to hit the City Harvest website and donate any amount you’d like, even a simple $1 donation will feed two New Yorkers for a day. To enter your chance to purchase a pair of the custom AF-1s, hit up Uproxx’s Life editor Steve Bramucci on IG @Steve_Bramucci or via email at Steve.Bramucci@uproxx.com.