Should Evangelicals Be Upset Over The New Starbucks Christmas Cups?

In news that’ll make you wish that Christmas was already over, Starbucks just came out with their yearly holiday cups. Only, instead of whimsical drawings of snow flakes and snow men on the red cups, this year’s batch are just red, with no other adornment but the green and white logo.
MSN reports that Christian evangelists are protesting this minimalist design. One such evangelical, Joshua Feuerstein, encapsulates the discontent in a Facebook video:
“I think in the age of political correctness, we become so open-minded our brains have literally fallen out of our head.”
MSN quotes another evangelical Christian pastor, Nate Weaver, as saying he won’t go to Starbucks anymore, because the company apparently won’t support pro-life causes. The red cups with “nothing that might tie to Christmas on them because they want to be politically correct” was apparently the last straw.
Donald Trump: “Have I mentioned recently how freaking rich I am? Because I can buy all the coffee in the world. Anyone who doesn’t like it is just a hater.”
Carson: “My theory is that Joseph used the pyramids to store coffee beans.”
Sanders: “The government should give everyone free mochas.”
Clinton: “What do the polling numbers say? Whatever it is, that’s what I sincerely believe.”
It sounds like they are upset about the lack of snowflakes and Santa, like those are Christian symbols or something. Are you sure this isn’t a hoax outrage thing, like the white supremist take on The Force Awakens?
I clicked on the link to the MSN story, and the Starbucks dude did say that they chose the design to be more “open.” So it really is an attempts to be less Christmasy. That being said, speaking as an Evangelical Christian, I don’t think it’s possible for me to care less whether or not a business chooses to decorate their stuff without Santa and Rudolf.
As an evangelical, exactly what is it I’m supposed to be upset about here? Sounds like another occupancies of our completely ignorant, entirely too vocal minority making the whole look bad… If you weren’t already boycotting Starbucks for their pro abortion stance, a red cup should not be the camel-breaking straw!
So it’s okay to torture and destroy a person’s business and personal life because they refused one gay wedding? But it’s wrong to express an opinion on a holiday cup (even if it’s so dumb)? People, this freedom of speech and expression and all that shit is a double edged sword. Let them have their opinion and move on with your life.
Umm, the business wasn’t destroyed. All the owners had to do was keep their mouths shut about the reason why they were refusing the cake. If they went out of business, it’s because their behaviour turned off locals.
I mean, it’s a marketing decision. A brand chose to sanitize coffee cups, with hopes of ingratiating themselves further to their blue-state super users. Especially because being on the right side of these things gets you millions in free internet press.
I’m afraid that these decisions are ultra-calculated. In fact, I’m dead-set sure of it.
If the Starbuck’s CEO used the same calculator that came up ‘start a conversation on race’ with every cup of coffee served from a few months back, I’d check the batteries.
