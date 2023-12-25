All The Fast Food Chains And Restaurants Open On Christmas Day 2023

Today is Christmas, you’ve met with the family (or you don’t celebrate) and… now what? Seriously Christmas is all fine and good but it’s not exactly an all-day thing, and there is only so much you can do. What’s the next play? Go to the movies? What about after that? You’re probably going to be hungry and yeah of course you can cook for yourself but today is a great day to be lazy and do as little as possible, whether you celebrate Christmas or not. And we want that for you!

Luckily there are a few fast food chains and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day that’ll make it easy to get fed, whether you feel like dressing up and celebrating with your friends and family at your favorite chain restaurant, or just want to keep things simple, pick up food without changing out of your pajamas, and scarfing down a big juicy cheeseburger.

We’re here to help you get fed so we’re naming all the chain restaurants and fast food spots that are open right now. If you don’t see a particular restaurant or fast food chain you’re looking for, it’s safe to assume we did the research and they’re closed. Let’s eat!

Applebee’s — Applebee’s is open on Christmas Day at normal operating hours, but be warned. Applebee’s being open on the holiday is well known so expect a crowd.

Arby’s — Arby’s will be open on Christmas Day but may be operating at altered hours. Call ahead of time to make sure Arby’s is open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arby’s (@arbys)

Benihana — Benihana will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may vary by location.

Bonefish Grill — Bonefish Grill will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may be reduced.

Boston Market — Boston Market is open on Christmas Eve, so if you’re feeling some rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes, this is your spot.

Buca Di Beppo — Bucca Di Beppo will be open for big family-style dinners on Christmas Eve.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day. Call ahead of time to see when your local B-Dubs will be opened.