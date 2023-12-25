All The Fast Food Chains And Restaurants Open On Christmas Day 2023

Today is Christmas, you’ve met with the family (or you don’t celebrate) and… now what? Seriously Christmas is all fine and good but it’s not exactly an all-day thing, and there is only so much you can do. What’s the next play? Go to the movies? What about after that? You’re probably going to be hungry and yeah of course you can cook for yourself but today is a great day to be lazy and do as little as possible, whether you celebrate Christmas or not. And we want that for you!
Luckily there are a few fast food chains and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day that’ll make it easy to get fed, whether you feel like dressing up and celebrating with your friends and family at your favorite chain restaurant, or just want to keep things simple, pick up food without changing out of your pajamas, and scarfing down a big juicy cheeseburger.
We’re here to help you get fed so we’re naming all the chain restaurants and fast food spots that are open right now. If you don’t see a particular restaurant or fast food chain you’re looking for, it’s safe to assume we did the research and they’re closed. Let’s eat!
Applebee’s — Applebee’s is open on Christmas Day at normal operating hours, but be warned. Applebee’s being open on the holiday is well known so expect a crowd.
Arby’s — Arby’s will be open on Christmas Day but may be operating at altered hours. Call ahead of time to make sure Arby’s is open.
Benihana — Benihana will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may vary by location.
Bonefish Grill — Bonefish Grill will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may be reduced.
Boston Market — Boston Market is open on Christmas Eve, so if you’re feeling some rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes, this is your spot.
Buca Di Beppo — Bucca Di Beppo will be open for big family-style dinners on Christmas Eve.
Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day. Call ahead of time to see when your local B-Dubs will be opened.
Del Taco — Del Taco will be open on Christmas Day but check hours at your local Del as they may be altered.
Denny’s — Denny’s will be open on Christmas Day with reduced hours. Be sure to call ahead of time to make sure your local Denny’s is open.
Domino’s — Domino’s is open at regular operating hours on Christmas Day, but expect them to be busy. It might be better to carry this one out rather than wait for delivery.
Dunkin — Dunkin will be open on Christmas Day with reduced hours. Call your local Dunkin’ for specifics.
Fogo de Chão — Grab a Brazilian steak on Christmas Day as most Fogo de Chão restaurants will be open.
Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. — Carl’s Jr will be open on Christmas Day though hours may be reduced at some locations.
IHOP — Most IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Day. Go hard on those pancakes.
Jimmy John’s — Jimmy John’s is open on Christmas Day though hours will vary by location.
KFC — KFC will be open and operating at regular hours.
McDonald’s — Hours will vary but expect most McDonald’s to be open on Christmas Day.
Morton’s Steakhouse — Morton’s will be open on Christmas Day operating at normal hours.
Panda Express — Panda Express is open and operating at normal hours!
Romano’s Macaroni Grill Romano’s Macaroni Grill will be open on Christmas Day with reduced hours. Call your favorite Macaroni Grill ahead of time to check hours.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Ruth’s Chris will be open during regular hours on Christmas Day.
Starbucks — Starbucks is a real toss up. Some locations will be open, some will be closed. Be sure and call your favorite Starbucks ahead of time. Or just take a look at the drive-thru, if its poppin, you know it’s open.
Taco Bell — Most Taco Bell locations will be open on Christmas Day but may be operating at reduced hours.
Waffle House — Waffle House will be open though some locations will be closing early.
Wendy’s — Wendy’s will be open and operating at altered hours on Christmas Day. Call your local Wendy’s to check hours.