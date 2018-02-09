Food Writers Reveal The Food Terms Even They Can’t Spell

Uproxx

The English words we have to describe food rarely makes sense. The names we have for barnyard animals come from Anglo-Saxon terms, but the names for their meat come from French. Chickpeas have nothing to do with chickens or peas. Vegans are not from the star Vega. And into this slurry of languages, customs, and jargon must wade the weary food writers, who sometimes are forced to admit they can’t spell hors d’oeuvres either.

The host of The Splendid Table, cookbook editor, and New York Times alumus Francis Lam, took to Twitter to admit that exact French term had thrown him for years:

I've been a food writer for 15 years and I have literally never spelled hors d'oeuvres right on the first try. — Francis Lam (@Francis_Lam) February 8, 2018

Quickly more confessions (and corrections) came:

Good thing I'm not one of them pedantic editorial types, because if I were, I'd tell you that you still haven't. Strictly speaking, hors d'oeuvre should always be singular, even when there's more than one. https://t.co/WnHJRvmjoD — Colman Andrews (@Colmanandrews) February 9, 2018

Caribbean. Daiquiri. Mediterranean. Cemetery. Cincinnati. Omelet. Pavilion. I write about travel and food for a living. — Chaney Kwak (@chaneykwak) February 8, 2018

Panna cotta… one n, two ns, I never know — anne engammare mcbride (@annemcbride) February 9, 2018