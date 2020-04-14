If anyone deserves free food right now, it’s our brave healthcare workers, battling this pandemic on the front lines. While the rest of us should do our best to patronize our local restaurants and eateries to help keep them afloat during these tough times, doctors and nurses getting free burgers is a win all around. At least one charity has even been set up to help restaurants and healthcare workers in tandem.

Below are all the places healthcare workers can currently score free food during the pandemic. Watch this space for periodic updates on the best deals.

Cumberland Farms — Grab a free coffee every day of the week if you’re a healthcare worker, first responders, police officers, firefighters, active military members, or a medical researcher any day of the week for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Krispy Kreme — On Mondays healthcare workers can receive a free dozen donuts when they show their employee IDs. According to Krispy Kreme’s website, there isn’t a hard limit on how many free donuts you can score, “Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need, and show us your employer badge.”

This deal lasts until May 12th.

Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken — Show up to Nando’s with your work uniform or employee ID and receive free takeout for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Melt — Medical staff will be treated to a free meal for a limited time at every The Melt location in California.