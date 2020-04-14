If anyone deserves free food right now, it’s our brave healthcare workers, battling this pandemic on the front lines. While the rest of us should do our best to patronize our local restaurants and eateries to help keep them afloat during these tough times, doctors and nurses getting free burgers is a win all around. At least one charity has even been set up to help restaurants and healthcare workers in tandem.
Below are all the places healthcare workers can currently score free food during the pandemic. Watch this space for periodic updates on the best deals.
Cumberland Farms — Grab a free coffee every day of the week if you’re a healthcare worker, first responders, police officers, firefighters, active military members, or a medical researcher any day of the week for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Krispy Kreme — On Mondays healthcare workers can receive a free dozen donuts when they show their employee IDs. According to Krispy Kreme’s website, there isn’t a hard limit on how many free donuts you can score, “Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need, and show us your employer badge.”
This deal lasts until May 12th.
Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken — Show up to Nando’s with your work uniform or employee ID and receive free takeout for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Melt — Medical staff will be treated to a free meal for a limited time at every The Melt location in California.
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill — First responders and active military personnel will receive a 15% discount on their total orders when showing an employee ID in-store.
Reed’s — The ginger ale beverage company will be sending a special truck to local hospitals, fire stations, and medical centers across California to give out free beverages to workers.
Steak ‘n Shake — Doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store employees, flight attendants, pharmacists, and other essential workers will receive 20% off all Steakburgers or French fry orders until April 17th.
When it comes to social distancing we prefer ours with a side of FREE FRIES. Our #WereAllEssential program was scheduled to come to an end today. But as our country’s stay at home requirement has now been extended until the end of April, we decided we weren’t ready to stop helping our customers get through these challenging times. As we’ve said from the beginning, WE truly are ALL essential in getting to the other side. So we decided, let’s expand our #WereAllEssential offer beyond just essential workers and offer EVERYONE free fries, because who doesn’t love free fries?! Starting tomorrow, Wednesday April 8, simply ask for your order of free fries. Help us spread the word by sharing this post to your FB, IG or Twitter (make sure to tag @steaknshake and use #wereallessential and we’ll repost our favorites!). FREE FRIES FOR EVERYONE, because WE TRULY ARE ALL ESSENTIAL. Available at participating locations. Drive thru only. Limit one per customer per visit.
Starbucks — Receive a free hot or cold brewed coffee (tall size only) until May 3rd if you’re a first responder or other frontline health worker.
Tropical Smoothie Café — Tropical Smoothie Café will deliver free smoothies to healthcare workers who contact their local smoothie shop for the duration of the pandemic.
White Castle — Healthcare workers are eligible for a free meal once a day, every day, until the end of the month. Some type of worker ID is required to take advantage of the deal.