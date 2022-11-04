Mexico’s Electric, Boldly Creative Ganzo X Festival, In Photos

Last week, Cabo was cracking for Halloween Weekend. To celebrate its 10-Year Anniversary, the Uproxx Fall Travel Hot List featured Hotel El Ganzo’s entire property was taken over by a tsunami of music, beach parties, wellness activities, art installations, and tons of great food. As an eco-focused, B Corp Certified patron of local art, it’s no wonder the community turned up for this unique Día De Los Muertos meets Halloween meets Burning Man 2.0 extravaganza.

Overlooking the Marina of San José Del Cabo, Hotel El Gonzo is based on a foundation of art and culture. There’s a full gallery and literally an in-house recording studio below the lobby. And this celebration, Ganzo X, hoisted this artistic fervor up on full display. Headlining the main music event were Texas musical trio Khruangbin, Quantic (AKA Will Holland), Carribean-inspired Pachyman, the Kinshasa-bred stars and ambassadors of Congolese music Jupiter & Okwess.

A great diversity of music, dance, costumes, meditation, artwork, markets, after-parties, and relaxation made this celebration truly something special. Get a sense for the weekend (and perhaps be filled with FOMO) down below!