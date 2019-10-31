We all love gorging ourselves on handfuls of Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, and Skittles in the days leading up to (and after) Halloween. Even as an adult, you’d have to be insane to turn down free candy. But you’re also grown now and sugar hangovers are legit worse than booze hangovers.

You’ve got to pace yourself. With a healthy amount of whiskey, obviously.

When we drink whiskey on Halloween, we look for expressions that remind us of our favorite candies. Evgeny Anisimov, bartender at Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California agrees with that approach — opting for whiskeys aged in rum or sherry barrels.

“These barrel programs give the expressions a beautiful aroma of butterscotch, maple, and caramel,” he says. “The result is very soft and smooth whiskeys that make wonderful after-dinner drinks.”

Other bartenders look for different candy-centric qualities in their Halloween whiskeys. So we asked some of our favorites pros to tell us the best whiskeys to substitute for candy this Halloween.