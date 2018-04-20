The Newest Harley-Davidson Intership Sounds More Like A Dream Vacation

UPROXX

Spring has sprung and there’s no lovelier/more badass way to travel through these 50 states than on a motorcycle — arguably the coolest of which is a Harley-Davidson. Harleys are the bikes of dreams, but not everyone is fortunate enough to own one, or even ride on one in their youth because they can be a little pricey. But imagine if you not only got to spend your summer vacation traveling the country on a Harley, but you were required to do so for school. That exact dream job/ legitimate learning opportunity is what Harley-Davidson is offering to one lucky social media enthusiast for their 12-week #FindYourFreedom summer internship.

While your friends are flipping burgers, getting high, or slanging shoes at Macy’s for summer jobs, you could be learning about integrated marketing communications on Harley’s dime as you document your travel experiences and what you learn about motorcycle on one of their bikes on social media and then, at the end of it, YOU GET TO KEEP THE HARLEY. That’s right. It’s yours forever.

The internship is for junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a

career in social media. If you’re in that group, you’ll probably be spending time making videos and taking cool pics for Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat already, so why not do so on a dang motorcycle? First, you will get a quick course in marketing at the Harley Davidson corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, then show what you know out on the open road. If you don’t know how to ride but you still have the chops to be a social media manager on a chopper, you can still apply and the good folks at Harley-Davidson will get you set up at a local Harley-Davidson Riding Academy course.

