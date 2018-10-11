Okay, before you skip right down to the comments section to talk smack, know this: We get it, ghosts don’t exist. We know about the fear frequency and how certain infrared sounds can freak you the f*ck out. We understand how some buildings are (probably accidentally) built in ways that favor low magnetic fields and, coupled with the low frequencies, seem to attract strange phenomena.
Or as Stephen King put it…
Hotel rooms are just naturally creepy places. … I mean, how many people have slept in that bed before you? How many of them were sick? How many were losing their minds? How many were perhaps thinking about reading a few final verses from the Bible in the drawer of the nightstand beside them and then hanging themselves in the closet beside the TV?
Thanks, Mr. King. Now we know what we’ll be thinking every time we stay in a hotel room for the rest of the month.
Below, you’ll find a selection of hotels from around the world that have made their bank on the paranormal, the psychic, and the downright ghoulish. Let’s take it as a bit of fun and thrill-seeking and leave the ghost busting to the professionals.
So, there are apparently a number of haunted hotels in Yellowstone National Park. (The Lake Hotel, Mammoth Hot Springs, AND one of the Old Faithful Lodges…my wife believes in ghosts/gets creeped out and I don’t/won’t. Sigh. No one told me the strangest argument i was going to experience in my marriage would be that the reason we don’t stay in the fancy hotel in the park isn’t because it’s too expensive.
Also on the list – Hotel Del Coranado in San Diego. Another – I’d love to stay there but it’s haunted so we can’t – place.
Paradise at Mount Rainier is pretty spooky, but that’s just because it’s old. The Grand Hotel in Mackinac is pretty creepy cool as well. Both great to stay at, but I get if people get weirded out there.
@Tronner use this to turn the tide:
I stayed at the Fairmont Banff a few years back and their chef made the best mushroom risotto I’ve ever tasted in my life.
RISOTTO > GHOSTS
I’m pretty sure risotto would win out over ghosts. Especially in Banff. Banff + Risotto > [non-existent] Ghosts.