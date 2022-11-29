Ever miraculously wake up a minute before your alarm goes off? That’s your Circadian Rhythm showing off its love for consistency. Break it and there’s a world of trouble in store. That’s why when you cross over a couple of time zones and end up in Frankfurt for lunch when it’s really 3 AM back home, you feel oddly chipper. But that’s followed by a disgusting Khabib Nurmagomedov-style KO once your body realizes you’ve betrayed its careful planning. This breach of the Circadian Rhythm is commonly referred to as Jet Lag, or simply put by the CDC “a mismatch between a person’s normal daily rhythm and a new time zone.” As the holiday season travel comes into full swing, Jet Lag will inflict millions of travelers with drowsiness, insomnia, irritability, and other issues related to sleep deprivation. To stay ahead of the opponent, here’s some advice from the experts.

Adjust Before Travel: To beat this foe, training is in order. To ease the stings of Jet Lag, The CDC recommends “gradually moving mealtimes and bedtimes closer to the schedule of your destination. Before traveling from the East Coast to Europe, go to bed a half-hour earlier than usual for several nights. If you’re traveling a few time zones westward, stay up a half-hour later for several consecutive nights.” Apps like Timeshifter can help optimize this pre-travel acclimatization. Book Flights Strategically: Additionally, book your flight for a morning or mid-day arrival. When traveling far, it can be beneficial for resetting your biological clock to arrive during the day, as “it jump starts you much more quickly,” says Luxembourg-based sleep coach Christine Hansen.