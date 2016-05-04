Horrifying: Medical Errors Are Ranked As The Third Most Likely Cause Of Death

05.04.16 2 years ago
Surgery_Feature

Shutterstock

On any given day, you have enough to worry about. Average everyday folks worry about taxes, bills, laundry, work, housing, Zika, Mcdonald’s, fartsTrump, Cruz’s elbows, cats, dogs, and death. You name it. One of these worries might have crossed your mind today and it’s probably caused some anxiety. At the top tier of these concerns, of course, is health. We work out, we do yoga, we pay exorbitant amounts on health insurance, all in an attempt to stay healthy just a little longer. The last line of defense are doctors, the hired guns we trust with our lives if need be. More often than not they do a fantastic job and they heal exactly what they set out to heal.

But (we’re sorry to add to your list of worries) they don’t always keep people alive. Johns Hopkins University researchers estimate that more than 250,000 Americans die each year as the result of medical errors, which ranks it third behind heart disease and cancer as most common cause of death.

Around The Web

TAGSStay aliveUnder the knife

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP