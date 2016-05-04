Horrifying: Medical Errors Are Ranked As The Third Most Likely Cause Of Death

Shutterstock

On any given day, you have enough to worry about. Average everyday folks worry about taxes, bills, laundry, work, housing, Zika, Mcdonald’s, farts, Trump, Cruz’s elbows, cats, dogs, and death. You name it. One of these worries might have crossed your mind today and it’s probably caused some anxiety. At the top tier of these concerns, of course, is health. We work out, we do yoga, we pay exorbitant amounts on health insurance, all in an attempt to stay healthy just a little longer. The last line of defense are doctors, the hired guns we trust with our lives if need be. More often than not they do a fantastic job and they heal exactly what they set out to heal.

But (we’re sorry to add to your list of worries) they don’t always keep people alive. Johns Hopkins University researchers estimate that more than 250,000 Americans die each year as the result of medical errors, which ranks it third behind heart disease and cancer as most common cause of death.