How To Score A Free Western Bacon Cheeseburger From Carl’s Jr Today

Carl’s Jr. is giving out a free burger today! We’re not sure what it is about the Super Bowl that makes food brands want to give out free food, but they’re doing it, and we’re here for it. If you plan your day out right, between Carl’s Jr and Buffalo Wild Wings you can eat multiple free meals today, which is great news whether you’re celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win or mourning the loss of the San Francisco 49ers.

Free food is a wonderful consolation prize for either situation, so we’ll take it! For today, February 12th only, Carl’s Jr fans can pick up a free Western Bacon cheeseburger by downloading the Carl’s Jr. app and placing your order under the “My Rewards” section, or by showing a crew member in-restaurant the app installed on your phone.

If you’ve never had a Western Bacon Cheeseburger, you need to remedy that immediately. The cheeseburger combines the smokey and sweet tangy flavors of barbecue sauce with a charbroiled patty, melted cheese, and our favorite part of the burger, a layer of thick deep-fried onion rings.

It’s a damn good bacon cheeseburger, and it’ll taste even better today because it’s free.