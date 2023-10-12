Domino’s is giving away free pizza for the days when it feels like nothing is going right for you. Did your car break down? Is the internet busted? Or are you just straight up having a sh*t day? Dominos wants you to rely on what it’s calling the “Emergency Pizza” in these situations, a medium two-topping pizza that is totally free of charge.

So what’s the catch? Because nothing in life is ever truly free right?

Well, to score this deal you’ll have to place a delivery or carry-out order online via the Domino’s app totaling $7.99 or more between now and February 11th, 2024, and then join the Domino’s Rewards within seven days of your original order to claim your free Emergency Pizza. Once you place a qualifying order, Dominos will send the Emergency Pizza to the “My Deals & Rewards” section of the app where it can be redeemed one time within a 30-day window.

If you’re already a regular Domino’s eater, that’s a pretty great and very free way to score a free medium pizza. If you’re looking to build the best order possible, hit up our ranking of every Domino’s crust on the market here. Spoiler: The best is Brooklyn-style.