Here Is How To Get Free Wings Today From Buffalo Wild Wings

Quick, get yourself to Buffalo Wild Wings! Yesterday’s Super Bowl game went into overtime which means you’re entitled to a free order of wings. For years, B-Dubs has promised us free wings if the game dipped into overtime, but it hadn’t happened — prior to last night the Super Bowl has only gone into overtime once — until last night when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs entered a nail-biting overtime that saw the latter win the championship, making the Chief the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. This means B-Dubs has to make good on its promise to give us all free wings, no purchase necessary.

To claim your reward, hit up any Buffalo Wild Wings today, February 26th, between 2-5 PM local time to redeem 6 free boneless or traditional wings in any of the 26 flavors of your choice. This deal only extends to dine-in and in-person takeout orders only, so if you’re hoping to get free wings delivered to you… keep hoping!

On the bright side, considering the big game was yesterday, you’ll probably only be fighting for seats against other people who know about the free wings offer. It’s a small window but if you feel like taking a late lunch, B-Dubs is the spot, no question.