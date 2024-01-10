The Recipe For Wendy’s Famous Chili Has Finally Been Revealed (Maybe)

The internet now knows the official Wendy’s chili recipe, thanks to social media personality and TikToker Jordan The Stallion (@jordan_the_stallion8). The food influencer has built up quite a social media following thanks to his mission of uncovering fast food’s secret recipes and he came upon Wendy’s chili recipe recently, after an alleged incident in which he attempted to purchase a whole dang bucket of chili.

In Jordan’s video, he tells a story about how he called a nearby Wendy’s and asked if they could sell a bucket of chili, which they confirmed. Upon arriving at the Wendy’s, the employee told him they don’t sell buckets of chili, and the call must’ve been placed at a different Wendy’s. The exchange went like this:

“They said ‘we don’t have buckets of chili,’ and I said ‘I just called the store you guys said you did,’ and they said ‘well it wasn’t us,’ … I showed them my phone I said ‘this is not your number?’ and they said ‘no,’ I said ‘if I call this number that phones not going to ring?’ and he said ‘no it’s not,’ So I called the number, that phone rang. I don’t know why he thought I wasn’t going to do it in front of him, and then he looked at me and said ‘what happens now?’ I said “come here, I think you know what happens now.”

Jonathan then proceeds to read a recipe for the chili which includes the following:

2 pounds of ground beef

1/4 can of tomato juice

1 can of tomato puree

15 ounces of drained red and pinto beans

1 large onion

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 cup of diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 1/2 teaspoon of garlic

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper



The recipe certainly makes sense. That said, we’re not at all convinced this incident actually happened, considering if you tried this at a local fast food restaurant you’d probably just be asked to leave and refused service. Also considering these recipes are usually trade secrets that most employees could lose their jobs for sharing. But that didn’t stop a bunch of former and current Wendy’s employees in the comments from confirming the recipe.

Real or not, we have to hand it to Jordan, he makes engaging videos that are fun to watch. Try out the above recipe and let us know if it matches the real thing! Our hunch is that your homemade take will likely be a step above the OG.