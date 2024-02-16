Legends tell of a cheeseburger so decadent few dare speak its name. A cheeseburger so rare that even secret menu obsessives shy away from ordering it. It’s messy, it’s wild, it’s elusive — it’s the mighty sasquatch of fast food. We’re talking about the infamous ‘Monkey Style” cheeseburger from In-N-Out — and it uh, well, doesn’t exist.

Generally speaking, In-N-Out makes ordering from its secret menu relatively easy — it has a dedicated website to hidden menu items and all of the employees know the hacks by name. But it’s no secret that the “not-so-secret menu” doesn’t share all of the ways you can hack an In-N-Out meal. The site makes no mention of tomato wraps, Flying Dutchman, Root Beer Floats, or that you can add chopped chilis to anything, but these are all things you can order by name at In-N-Out, so if you’ve fallen for the “Monkey Style” myth before, we don’t blame you.

Ordering “Monkey Style” is sort of a rite of passage for people growing up in Southern California. Everyone who loves In-N-Out has heard of a “Monkey Style” burger, but we’ve never had one and we might have a friend or two who claim they’ve ordered the mysterious beast before, but like we said… it doesn’t exist. We’re not completely sure how this rumor started, but we know it originated on the internet.

The LA Times points to Foodbeast mastermind Elie Ayrouth as one of the first to document his attempt to order the burger (Ayrouth seems to have a habit of torturing In-N-Out employees by pushing them as far as they can be pushed), but In-N-Out has confirmed that it doesn’t and can’t make “Monkey Style” burgers.

So what the hell is “Monkey Style?”

It’s actually not that complicated: it’s simply an In-N-Out Double Cheeseburger with its Animal Style Fries (a bed of fries, sauce, grilled onions, and layers of melted cheese) stuffed inside. It’s not so much that In-N-Out isn’t capable of making it, they just don’t want to because it’s messy, they’d have to figure out how to portion the fries, and it wouldn’t fit in their burger wrapper. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make a Monkey Style burger yourself by ordering each element individually. So we went ahead and did that so that you don’t have to.

We’re here to answer the questions: is a Monkey Style burger as delicious as it sounds? Is it worth trying?

Let’s find out.