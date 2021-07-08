Jack Daniel’s makes a lot of whiskey at its distillery. It’s the best-selling whiskey shingle in the world, a real boon for the Tennessee whiskey scene. But mainstream whiskey isn’t always good whiskey. Thinking of Jack’s Old No. 7 as more than a mixer is sure to lead to a nasty hangover. On the flip side, the brand has multiple expressions that do deserve to be sipped.

One of Jack’s offerings that I’ve started to really enjoy of late is their Jack Daniel’s Bottled-in-Bond Traveler’s Exclusive. I’m a pretty big fan of Jack Daniel’s bonded single barrel, so it certainly makes sense that I’d dig this. When I first saw it on the shelf, I was immediately intrigued. The box stood out with a nice gold and black graphic design and the bottle itself was a full liter — providing some extra bang for my buck.

As a pretty big bottled-in-bond lover, I knew I had to test this and report back. My full review is below, but let’s just say: this is an interesting dram of whiskey. One that’s steadily sneaking up my rankings as an easy, day-to-day sipper.

If you want to try it yourself, it’s going to be a little bit of a hunt. We did find a bottle available in the U.S. but it’s a little pricey. Before this year, the expression was duty-free only. Now, bottles are starting to hit non-travel markets, due to duty-free shops taking a hit over the last year and a half. If you’re traveling and have access to a duty-free shop, you should be able to find it much closer to its MSRP there than at a store or online.

Okay, let’s dive in!